Jon Lovitz Leads Indie Ensemble Mandate As Offbeat Guru Of Guys Gone Wild

Jon Lovitz Stars in the Upcoming Movie ManDate

Also Starring Don Worley, Louis Lombardi, Andrew Keegan, Tara Reid, Chris Kattan, Robert Davi, Carl McDowell, and Nadine Velasquez

- Don WorleyLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jon Lovitz is taking aim at the male loneliness epidemic with his signature irreverent charm in ManDate, a new indie comedy from Second Chance Pictures. The Saturday Night Live alum stars as an unorthodox self-help coach guiding a ragtag group of emotionally stunted men through the underexplored world of male bonding – one awkward "man-date" at a time.Producer and actor Don Worley says,“ManDate started as a funny idea about awkward guys trying to make friends – but as we dug in, it hit a nerve. Many men are lonely, and it's a taboo subject. So we wrapped that truth in absurdity, and Jon Lovitz ran with it. I couldn't be prouder of this wild and weirdly touching comedy.”Grief, viral fame, and one unhinged life coach – the story follows Don Worley (A Time for Sunset, Pastor Shepherd), as he learns that a“happy life” isn't just about a“happy wife,” thanks to Jon Lovitz's offbeat wisdom.Lovitz headlines a robust ensemble that includes Louis Lombardi (The Sopranos, 24), Andrew Keegan (10 Things I Hate About You, Party of Five), Tara Reid (American Pie, Sharknado), Chris Kattan (Saturday Night Live, A Night at the Roxbury), Robert Davi (Die Hard, The Goonies), Carl McDowell (Ballers, The Babysitter: Killer Queen), and Nadine Velasquez (Queens, Major Crimes).ManDate is written and produced by Kevin Schini (Netflix & Comedy Central Roasts) and James J. Gutierrez (Power of Attorney: Don Worley. Black Jesus), who also serves as director. The film is produced under the banner of Second Chance Pictures and starts production in August, with a 2026 festival run and theatrical release in the works.About Second Chance PicturesFounded and based in Houston, Second Chance Pictures is a premier independent film and television production company dedicated to crafting world‐class entertainment. Second Chance Pictures has made award-winning films such as Behave, Pastor Shepherd and most recently A Time for Sunset. In addition to films, other credits include the YouTube streaming show Prayer Hour and the television show Power of Attorney: Don Worley (now on Amazon Prime and Tubi). Led by creative producer Don Worley and line‐producer/ technical lead Mark Baird, the company brings cinematic storytelling to life. For more information, visit .Publicity Contacts:Aaron Henry, .../ Reyne Hirsch, ... at

