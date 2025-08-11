Inventhelp Inventor Develops Non-Lethal Deterrent System For Forced-Entries (CHK-1100)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a non-lethal way to stop a home invasion at the front door or other entrance," said an inventor, from Orland Park, Ill., "so I invented the G S 1. My design would disable the intruder, thus increasing safety and security for the home."

The patent-pending invention provides a non-lethal deterrent system to prevent forced-entries or other break-in attempts to residential premises locations. In doing so, it would target intruders and disable them to prevent harm to the owner. As a result, it increases security and safety. The invention features an effective design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and businesses.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-CHK-1100, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

