Spartannash Welcomes Jason Ulichnie As Vice President, Ownbrands Marketing

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Bringing nearly 20 years of retail and restaurant industry experience at SchnuckMarkets, Inc. and Brinker International, Ulichnie will also manage product innovation, pricing and promotions, forecasting and sourcing, working cross-functionally to enhance the OwnBrands portfolio and elevate brand presence.

"As we continue to take our brand-building to the next level, Jason will be an important addition to our Marketing leadership team," said SpartanNash Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Erin Storm . "His knowledge in leading category transformation to drive profitable growth and culinary innovation will benefit our independent retail customers as well as our Family Fare®, Martin's Super Markets and D&W® Fresh Market shoppers."

Ulichnie previously served as Vice President, Merchandising, Own Brands for Schnuck Markets, Inc. a privately held supermarket chain based in St. Louis. He also served in senior leadership roles at Southeastern Grocers ®, Walmart® and Brinker International, the casual dining company that owns, operates and franchises Chili's® Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy® restaurants.

Ulichnie earned his bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of North Texas and his MBA from the University of Texas at Dallas.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash® (Nasdaq: SPTN ) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 20,000 strong. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates nearly 200 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare®, Martin's Super Markets and D&W® Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers with convenience stores. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash .

