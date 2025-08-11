TRC Appoints Casey Werth As Managing Director, North America Sales For Intelligent Grid Solutions

WINDSOR, Conn., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TRC Companies, Inc. (TRC), a global professional services firm providing integrated strategy, consulting, engineering and applied technologies in support of the energy transition, announced that Casey Werth has joined the company as Managing Director, North American Sales for its Intelligent Grid Solutions business. In this role, Werth will lead sales strategy, client engagement and market growth initiatives across North America as TRC continues to drive innovation in grid modernization, IT/OT integration and advanced analytics for utilities.

Werth joins TRC from IBM, where he spent more than a decade in global leadership roles across cloud strategy, sales and solution development for the energy and utilities sectors. Most recently, he served as Global General Manager for the Energy Industry at IBM Technology, leading efforts to drive the energy transition and decarbonization using AI, automation and enterprise system optimization. He also held positions as Director of Global Sales for the Energy Industry and Global Cloud Business Development & Solution Leader, helping utilities modernize through secure cloud adoption and regulatory compliance initiatives.

"Casey's proven track record in helping utilities adopt transformative technologies makes him an invaluable addition to our leadership team," said Craig Cavanaugh, President of Intelligent Grid Solutions at TRC. "His deep understanding of the energy landscape and his strong client partnerships will accelerate TRC's mission to deliver innovative, end-to-end solutions for a resilient, modern grid."

Werth has been an active voice in shaping energy policy and technology adoption, engaging with organizations such as the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) and speaking at leading industry events. He has also served on the Board of Directors for the GridWise Alliance, contributing to the national dialogue on grid modernization.

"TRC has deep domain expertise to help clients thrive and navigate through the energy transition," said Werth. "What stands out most is TRC's exceptional culture and singular focus on delivering services that truly help clients succeed. I'm excited to join TRC at such a pivotal time for our industry."

About TRC Companies

TRC stands for adaptability. With direction setting perspectives and partnerships, our 8,000+ tested practitioners in advisory, consulting, construction, engineering and management services deliver unique resolutions that answer any built or natural imperative. By creating new pathways for the world to thrive, we help our clients adapt to change and achieve long-lasting results while solving the challenges of making the Earth a better place to live - community by community and project by project. TRC is ranked #17 on ENR's list of the Top 500 Design Firms, #5 for Power and #3 for Transmission & Distribution. Learn more at TRCcompanies and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE TRC Companies, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED