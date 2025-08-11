Queen City Dermatology Opens, Offering Comprehensive Skin Care In Cincinnati With Dr. Kristine Zitelli Leading The Practice

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Queen City Dermatology is committed to delivering personalized, expert care for a wide range of skin concerns, including acne, eczema, psoriasis, and skin cancer screenings, as well as surgical procedures and cosmetic treatments like Botox, dermal fillers, and chemical peels. The practice combines advanced technology with a compassionate, patient-centered approach to help patients achieve healthier, more radiant skin.

"Our mission is to create a trusted home for skin health in Cincinnati," said Dr. Kristine Zitelli , founder and lead dermatologist at Queen City Dermatology. "I'm passionate about helping patients feel confident in their skin, whether that means treating a medical condition, performing skin cancer screenings , or enhancing natural beauty with cosmetic procedures. Cincinnati is such a vibrant community, and I'm thrilled to serve its residents with the highest level of dermatologic care."

Dr. Zitelli's extensive experience in both clinical and cosmetic dermatology ensures that patients receive comprehensive care tailored to their individual needs. By focusing on prevention, treatment, and aesthetic solutions, Queen City Dermatology strives to help every patient maintain healthy skin at every stage of life.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit .

About Queen City Dermatology

Queen City Dermatology is a premier dermatology practice in Cincinnati, Ohio, specializing in medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology.

About Dr. Kristine Zitelli

Dr. Kristine Zitelli is a board-certified dermatologist and the founder of Queen City Dermatology in Cincinnati. She specializes in medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology, including the prevention and treatment of skin cancer and the management of chronic skin conditions. Dr. Zitelli is recognized for her compassionate, patient-centered approach and her commitment to helping patients look and feel their best through comprehensive, evidence-based dermatologic care.

