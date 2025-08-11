Queen City Dermatology Opens, Offering Comprehensive Skin Care In Cincinnati With Dr. Kristine Zitelli Leading The Practice
"Our mission is to create a trusted home for skin health in Cincinnati," said Dr. Kristine Zitelli , founder and lead dermatologist at Queen City Dermatology. "I'm passionate about helping patients feel confident in their skin, whether that means treating a medical condition, performing skin cancer screenings , or enhancing natural beauty with cosmetic procedures. Cincinnati is such a vibrant community, and I'm thrilled to serve its residents with the highest level of dermatologic care."
Dr. Zitelli's extensive experience in both clinical and cosmetic dermatology ensures that patients receive comprehensive care tailored to their individual needs. By focusing on prevention, treatment, and aesthetic solutions, Queen City Dermatology strives to help every patient maintain healthy skin at every stage of life.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit .
About Queen City Dermatology
Queen City Dermatology is a premier dermatology practice in Cincinnati, Ohio, specializing in medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology. The practice treats a wide range of conditions, including acne, eczema, psoriasis, and skin cancer, while also offering cosmetic services like Botox, dermal fillers, and chemical peels. Dedicated to personalized care and the latest dermatologic advancements, Queen City Dermatology provides patients with expert solutions to achieve and maintain healthy skin.
About Dr. Kristine Zitelli
Dr. Kristine Zitelli is a board-certified dermatologist and the founder of Queen City Dermatology in Cincinnati. She specializes in medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology, including the prevention and treatment of skin cancer and the management of chronic skin conditions. Dr. Zitelli is recognized for her compassionate, patient-centered approach and her commitment to helping patients look and feel their best through comprehensive, evidence-based dermatologic care.
Media Contact:
Dr. Kristine Zitelli
Queen City Dermatology
(513) 202-3883
SOURCE Queen City Dermatology
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment