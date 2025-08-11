SHAPE Announces Winners Of 2025 Beauty Awards

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This year, SHAPE's editors evaluated more than 500 beauty products and treatments to arrive at a list of over 100 award-winning standouts. For the 2025 Beauty Awards, SHAPE testers prioritized proven efficacy over market buzz, identifying products that deliver proven results. In addition to prioritizing clinically-backed ingredients, the team also recognized cutting-edge innovations, including GLP-1 skincare and NAD+ formulations. The awards span a comprehensive range of categories, from body and face care to hair, makeup, professional treatments, and viral products.

"Beauty in 2025 saw a lot of innovation, reflecting not only groundbreaking ingredient formulations and revolutionary treatments, but also products and services designed to reflect our cultural habits and trends. Still, there's also been a move towards simplicity. Our list of over 100 winners combines both aesthetic advancement and tried-and-true products that deliver clinically backed results," says Jill Di Donato, editorial director of the 2025 SHAPE Beauty Awards.

SHAPE enlisted a panel of leading professionals including two dermatologists, a celebrity hair stylist, a plastic surgeon, an ingredient expert and product formulator, beauty marketer, and beauty content creator to help guide the process, identifying the most transformative and groundbreaking products in the industry. The 2025 SHAPE Beauty Awards Expert Panel includes:



Sarah Chung Park: Beauty Industry Expert, Founder & CEO, Landing International, Creator of K-Beauty World

Cindy Conroy: On-Air Stylist, Beauty Expert, and Content Creator

Julie Dickson: Owner of Joon Drop Salon in New York City, Celebrity Hair Stylist and Fine Hair Specialist

Michele Green, MD: Celebrity Cosmetic and Medical Dermatologist with a practice in New York City

Ilina Luthra: Beauty Marketer and Host of the Beauty Podcast, Roster Radio

Marc Mani, MD: Celebrity Plastic Surgeon with a practice in Beverly Hills Simon Ourian, MD: Celebrity Cosmetic Dermatologist and Plastic Surgeon

The full list of winners in SHAPE's 2025 Beauty Awards can be read below and online here .

Skincare:

Best NAD+ Treatment: Aramore NAD+ Cell Energizing Treatment

Best Beauty Microbiome Product: Sakara Beauty Biome

Best Beauty Supplement: Armra Immune Revival

Best Moisturizer: Tatcha The Dewy Milk Moisturizer

Best GLP-1 Skincare: Dr. Few Derma Reverse

Best Luxury: The Whoo Imperial Youth Cream

Best Serum: Exponent Beauty Clear Comeback Probiotic Enzyme Power Serum

Best Face Sunscreen: Dr. Idriss Major Fade Disco Block SPF 50

Best Tinted Face Sunscreen: e.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow Skin Tint SPF 50

Best Face Mist: psa DEW HALO Niacinamide & Blackberry Glow Mist

Best On-the-Go: OLAY Cleansing Melts + Vitamin C

Best Oil Cleanser: FEMMUE Brilliant Cleansing Oil

Best Under-Eye Brightener: Grace & Stella De-Puffing Eye Elixir

Best Depuffing Wand: Therabody TheraFace Depuffing Wand for Under Eye Bags & Dark Circles

Best Eye Serum: Westman Atelier Eye Activator

Best Youth Boosting Cream: Epionce Renewal Facial Cream

Best Lightweight Moisturizer: Epicuren Colostrum Luminous Glow Cream

Best Peel: Le Prunier Plumtox Clarifying Enzyme Mask

Makeup:

Best Primer: Smashbox Pore Vanishing Photo Finish Primer

Best Foundation: One/Size by Patrick Starrr Turn Up The Base Full Beat Liquid Foundation

Best Concealer: Ogee Complexion Perfecting Concealer

Best Blush: Saie Beauty SuperSuede Talc-Free Powder Blush

Best Skin Tint: Pixi On-the-Glow Base

Best Single Eyeshadow: Kevin Aucoin The Individual Eyeshadow

Best Sunscreen for Under Makeup: Jones Road Everyday Sunscreen

Best Mascara: Armani Beauty Vertigo Lift Mascara

Best Lash Extensions: Ardell Pre-Mapped Extensions Wispy 4 Pack

Best Eyeshadow Palette: Hourglass Curator Eye Shadow Palette

Best in Innovation: BoldHue Starter Kit

Best Lipstick: Merit Signature Lip Lightweight Matte Lipstick

Best Lip Tint: rom&nd The Juicy Lasting Tint

Best Brow Gel: Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW 2-In-1 Tinted Brow Gel + Brow Enhancing Serum

Best Bronzer: Sweed Beauty The Bronzing Powder

Best Lip Stain: Huda Beauty Lip Contour Lip Stain For 12-Hour Wear

Best for Lip Lines: Sara Happ The Lip Airbrush

Body:

Best Body Tool: Esker Body Plane

Best Body Oil: WOO Santal + Jojoba Nourishing Body & Hair Oil

Best Firming Cream: Yon-Ka Paris Creme 55 Anti-Water Retention Cream

Best Body SPF Mist: Kopari Sunglaze Sheer Setting Mist Sunscreen SPF 50

Best Bar Soap: Typology Lipid-Enriched Cleansing Bar

Best Body Acne Patch: Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Body Patch

Best Hand Care: Borghese Deep Hydration Hand Sheet Masks

Best Deodorant: Uni Skin Soothing Deodorant

Best Self-Tanner: Sothy's Self-tanning Additive Face & Body

Best Body Bronzer: Physicians Formula Butter Glow Body Bronzer

Best Body Scrub: Dove Himalayan Salt & Rose Oil Body Scrub

Best Body Serum: iS Clinical Youth Body Serum

Best Body Wash: Flamingo Estate Night Blooming Jasmine & Damask Body Wash

Best Supplement for Nails: The Spa Dr. Skin, Hair and Nails Supplement

Hair:

Best Scalp Scrub: PATTERN by Tracee Ellis Ross Revitalizing Scalp Scrub

Best IPL Hair Removal Device: Ulike Air 10 Hair Removal Device

Best Texturizing Spray: Not Your Mother's Beach Babe Texturizing Dry Finish Spray

Best Hair Serum: Garnier Fructis Sleek & Stay Heat-Activated Serum

Best Reparative Shampoo: Olaplex No.4FINE Bond Maintenance Shampoo

Best Shampoo and Conditioner for Hair Growth: Nulastin Vibrant Scalp Shampoo + Conditioner Duo

Best Dandruff Shampoo: Leonor Greyl Bain Traitant à la Propolis Gentle Dandruff Treatment Shampoo

Best Hair Mask: Suave Bonding Infusion Repairing Mask

Best Dry Shampoo: Ouai Super Dry Shampoo Cape Town

Best Heatless Curler: The Sleepie Tie Original Sleepy Tie

Best Hot Rollers: T3 Volumizing Hot Rollers

Best Protectant Spray: Deborah Pagani Beauty The Vital Mist

Best Anti-Frizz Product: Redken Naked Gloss Lightweight Shine Oil

Best Styling Cream: ROZ Evergreen Style Cream

Best Hair Treatment: Hair Rituel by Sisley Paris The Intense Nutrition Hair Care Mask

Best Scalp Exfoliating Tool: Vegamour 0.25 mm GRO+ Advanced Scalp Dermaroller

Best Hair Accessory: The Hair Edit Lotus Band Soft Pleated Headband

Best Hair Oil: LolaVie Lightweight Hair Oil

Best Painless Hair Removal Device for All Skin Tones: Epilaser Hair Removal Device

Viral Products:

Best Nail Polish: Manicurist Active Range

Best Menopause Product: DeoDoc Meno Care Oil Wash

Best Cream and Powder Blush Duo: Patrick Ta Major Headlines Double-Take Creme & Powder Blush Duo in She Goes to the Gym

Best SPF Hybrid: Beauty of Joseon Daily Tinted Fluid Sunscreen

Best Glitter Eyeshadow Palette: Unleashia Glitterpedia

Best Spicule Treatment: Sungboon Editor Deep Collagen Retinol Power Boosting Capsule Cream

Best Cosmetics Bag: Caraa Vanity Kit Large

Best Lip Kit: Lawless Beauty Summer Sweet Bundle

Best Hydrating Toner: Bubble Cosmic Silk Hydrating Milky Toner

Best Lip Balm: Neutrogena Hydro Boost Lip Balm Sheer Berry

Best Skincare Kit: Glow Recipe Experience Kit

Fragrance:

Best Hair Fragrance: Maison Louie Marie Hair and Body Mist Fleur de Vanille

Best Summer Fragrance: Lake & Skye 11 11 Lychee Eau de Parfum

Best Vanilla Fragrance: Phlur Vanilla Smoke Body Mist

Best Floral Fragrance: Glossier You Fleur

Best Solid Fragrance: Noyz The Solid Fragrance

Best Smelling Detergent: Dedcool Xtra Milk Detergent

Best Body Mist: Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa Perfume Mist

Best Scented Shampoo and Conditioner: Hotel Collection Xampú e Condicionador com Elixir da Floresta

Best Scented Lotion: INITIO Oud for Greatness

Best Scented Deodorant: Salt & Stone Santal and Vetiver

Medical Aesthetics Treatments:

Best for Nefertiti Lift: Radiesse

Best Pre- and Post Surgery Recovery System: POP Recovery Systems

Best for Eye Lifts: Upneeq

Best for Snatched Jaw: Sculptra Treatment

Best Neuromodular: Jeuveau Treatment

Best Use of Emerging Technology: BBL HEROic by Sciton

Best Filler: Juvederm Vollure XC

Best Laser: MOXI Laser by Sciton

Best Body Toning Treatment: TruFlex by Cutera

Best Skin Tightening Treatment: Sofwave SUPERB Fine lines and wrinkles treatment

Best for Frown Lines: Daxxify Treatment

Best Microneedling Treatment: Morpheus8 (InMode) Treatment

ABOUT SHAPE

SHAPE serves as the definitive resource for the woman who leads an active lifestyle, delivering science-backed information, inspiring stories, and a proven roadmap to navigate the journey to her goals. We understand her, we motivate her, and we speak to her directly in a trusted, friendly voice-about the race she trains for, the cooking class she wants to try, the adventure trip she goes on, the workout trend that piques her interest, the new skin care routine she has been searching for. With SHAPE, she has the tools and motivation to stay active, healthy, and happy-today and every day. SHAPE's encouragement and backing of expert editors and contributing board of advisors helps her to shape her biggest and boldest life. SHAPE is part of People Inc.

SOURCE People Inc.