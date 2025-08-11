SHAPE Announces Winners Of 2025 Beauty Awards
"Beauty in 2025 saw a lot of innovation, reflecting not only groundbreaking ingredient formulations and revolutionary treatments, but also products and services designed to reflect our cultural habits and trends. Still, there's also been a move towards simplicity. Our list of over 100 winners combines both aesthetic advancement and tried-and-true products that deliver clinically backed results," says Jill Di Donato, editorial director of the 2025 SHAPE Beauty Awards.
SHAPE enlisted a panel of leading professionals including two dermatologists, a celebrity hair stylist, a plastic surgeon, an ingredient expert and product formulator, beauty marketer, and beauty content creator to help guide the process, identifying the most transformative and groundbreaking products in the industry. The 2025 SHAPE Beauty Awards Expert Panel includes:
-
Sarah Chung Park: Beauty Industry Expert, Founder & CEO, Landing International, Creator of K-Beauty World
Cindy Conroy: On-Air Stylist, Beauty Expert, and Content Creator
Julie Dickson: Owner of Joon Drop Salon in New York City, Celebrity Hair Stylist and Fine Hair Specialist
Michele Green, MD: Celebrity Cosmetic and Medical Dermatologist with a practice in New York City
Ilina Luthra: Beauty Marketer and Host of the Beauty Podcast, Roster Radio
Marc Mani, MD: Celebrity Plastic Surgeon with a practice in Beverly Hills
Simon Ourian, MD: Celebrity Cosmetic Dermatologist and Plastic Surgeon
The full list of winners in SHAPE's 2025 Beauty Awards can be read below and online here .
Skincare:
Best NAD+ Treatment: Aramore NAD+ Cell Energizing Treatment
Best Beauty Microbiome Product: Sakara Beauty Biome
Best Beauty Supplement: Armra Immune Revival
Best Moisturizer: Tatcha The Dewy Milk Moisturizer
Best GLP-1 Skincare: Dr. Few Derma Reverse
Best Luxury: The Whoo Imperial Youth Cream
Best Serum: Exponent Beauty Clear Comeback Probiotic Enzyme Power Serum
Best Face Sunscreen: Dr. Idriss Major Fade Disco Block SPF 50
Best Tinted Face Sunscreen: e.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow Skin Tint SPF 50
Best Face Mist: psa DEW HALO Niacinamide & Blackberry Glow Mist
Best On-the-Go: OLAY Cleansing Melts + Vitamin C
Best Oil Cleanser: FEMMUE Brilliant Cleansing Oil
Best Under-Eye Brightener: Grace & Stella De-Puffing Eye Elixir
Best Depuffing Wand: Therabody TheraFace Depuffing Wand for Under Eye Bags & Dark Circles
Best Eye Serum: Westman Atelier Eye Activator
Best Youth Boosting Cream: Epionce Renewal Facial Cream
Best Lightweight Moisturizer: Epicuren Colostrum Luminous Glow Cream
Best Peel: Le Prunier Plumtox Clarifying Enzyme Mask
Makeup:
Best Primer: Smashbox Pore Vanishing Photo Finish Primer
Best Foundation: One/Size by Patrick Starrr Turn Up The Base Full Beat Liquid Foundation
Best Concealer: Ogee Complexion Perfecting Concealer
Best Blush: Saie Beauty SuperSuede Talc-Free Powder Blush
Best Skin Tint: Pixi On-the-Glow Base
Best Single Eyeshadow: Kevin Aucoin The Individual Eyeshadow
Best Sunscreen for Under Makeup: Jones Road Everyday Sunscreen
Best Mascara: Armani Beauty Vertigo Lift Mascara
Best Lash Extensions: Ardell Pre-Mapped Extensions Wispy 4 Pack
Best Eyeshadow Palette: Hourglass Curator Eye Shadow Palette
Best in Innovation: BoldHue Starter Kit
Best Lipstick: Merit Signature Lip Lightweight Matte Lipstick
Best Lip Tint: rom&nd The Juicy Lasting Tint
Best Brow Gel: Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW 2-In-1 Tinted Brow Gel + Brow Enhancing Serum
Best Bronzer: Sweed Beauty The Bronzing Powder
Best Lip Stain: Huda Beauty Lip Contour Lip Stain For 12-Hour Wear
Best for Lip Lines: Sara Happ The Lip Airbrush
Body:
Best Body Tool: Esker Body Plane
Best Body Oil: WOO Santal + Jojoba Nourishing Body & Hair Oil
Best Firming Cream: Yon-Ka Paris Creme 55 Anti-Water Retention Cream
Best Body SPF Mist: Kopari Sunglaze Sheer Setting Mist Sunscreen SPF 50
Best Bar Soap: Typology Lipid-Enriched Cleansing Bar
Best Body Acne Patch: Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Body Patch
Best Hand Care: Borghese Deep Hydration Hand Sheet Masks
Best Deodorant: Uni Skin Soothing Deodorant
Best Self-Tanner: Sothy's Self-tanning Additive Face & Body
Best Body Bronzer: Physicians Formula Butter Glow Body Bronzer
Best Body Scrub: Dove Himalayan Salt & Rose Oil Body Scrub
Best Body Serum: iS Clinical Youth Body Serum
Best Body Wash: Flamingo Estate Night Blooming Jasmine & Damask Body Wash
Best Supplement for Nails: The Spa Dr. Skin, Hair and Nails Supplement
Hair:
Best Scalp Scrub: PATTERN by Tracee Ellis Ross Revitalizing Scalp Scrub
Best IPL Hair Removal Device: Ulike Air 10 Hair Removal Device
Best Texturizing Spray: Not Your Mother's Beach Babe Texturizing Dry Finish Spray
Best Hair Serum: Garnier Fructis Sleek & Stay Heat-Activated Serum
Best Reparative Shampoo: Olaplex No.4FINE Bond Maintenance Shampoo
Best Shampoo and Conditioner for Hair Growth: Nulastin Vibrant Scalp Shampoo + Conditioner Duo
Best Dandruff Shampoo: Leonor Greyl Bain Traitant à la Propolis Gentle Dandruff Treatment Shampoo
Best Hair Mask: Suave Bonding Infusion Repairing Mask
Best Dry Shampoo: Ouai Super Dry Shampoo Cape Town
Best Heatless Curler: The Sleepie Tie Original Sleepy Tie
Best Hot Rollers: T3 Volumizing Hot Rollers
Best Protectant Spray: Deborah Pagani Beauty The Vital Mist
Best Anti-Frizz Product: Redken Naked Gloss Lightweight Shine Oil
Best Styling Cream: ROZ Evergreen Style Cream
Best Hair Treatment: Hair Rituel by Sisley Paris The Intense Nutrition Hair Care Mask
Best Scalp Exfoliating Tool: Vegamour 0.25 mm GRO+ Advanced Scalp Dermaroller
Best Hair Accessory: The Hair Edit Lotus Band Soft Pleated Headband
Best Hair Oil: LolaVie Lightweight Hair Oil
Best Painless Hair Removal Device for All Skin Tones: Epilaser Hair Removal Device
Viral Products:
Best Nail Polish: Manicurist Active Range
Best Menopause Product: DeoDoc Meno Care Oil Wash
Best Cream and Powder Blush Duo: Patrick Ta Major Headlines Double-Take Creme & Powder Blush Duo in She Goes to the Gym
Best SPF Hybrid: Beauty of Joseon Daily Tinted Fluid Sunscreen
Best Glitter Eyeshadow Palette: Unleashia Glitterpedia
Best Spicule Treatment: Sungboon Editor Deep Collagen Retinol Power Boosting Capsule Cream
Best Cosmetics Bag: Caraa Vanity Kit Large
Best Lip Kit: Lawless Beauty Summer Sweet Bundle
Best Hydrating Toner: Bubble Cosmic Silk Hydrating Milky Toner
Best Lip Balm: Neutrogena Hydro Boost Lip Balm Sheer Berry
Best Skincare Kit: Glow Recipe Experience Kit
Fragrance:
Best Hair Fragrance: Maison Louie Marie Hair and Body Mist Fleur de Vanille
Best Summer Fragrance: Lake & Skye 11 11 Lychee Eau de Parfum
Best Vanilla Fragrance: Phlur Vanilla Smoke Body Mist
Best Floral Fragrance: Glossier You Fleur
Best Solid Fragrance: Noyz The Solid Fragrance
Best Smelling Detergent: Dedcool Xtra Milk Detergent
Best Body Mist: Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa Perfume Mist
Best Scented Shampoo and Conditioner: Hotel Collection Xampú e Condicionador com Elixir da Floresta
Best Scented Lotion: INITIO Oud for Greatness
Best Scented Deodorant: Salt & Stone Santal and Vetiver
Medical Aesthetics Treatments:
Best for Nefertiti Lift: Radiesse
Best Pre- and Post Surgery Recovery System: POP Recovery Systems
Best for Eye Lifts: Upneeq
Best for Snatched Jaw: Sculptra Treatment
Best Neuromodular: Jeuveau Treatment
Best Use of Emerging Technology: BBL HEROic by Sciton
Best Filler: Juvederm Vollure XC
Best Laser: MOXI Laser by Sciton
Best Body Toning Treatment: TruFlex by Cutera
Best Skin Tightening Treatment: Sofwave SUPERB Fine lines and wrinkles treatment
Best for Frown Lines: Daxxify Treatment
Best Microneedling Treatment: Morpheus8 (InMode) Treatment
