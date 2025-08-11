Hamilton Reserve Bank Welcomes Michael L. Barrett As Senior Advisor To The Board

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEVIS, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Reserve Bank, the hometown bank of America's founding father Alexander Hamilton, proudly announces the appointment of Michael L. Barrett as Senior Advisor to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Barrett brings decades of global leadership and strategic expertise from some of the world's most respected financial institutions, including GE, Wells Fargo Bank, and their affiliates. His distinguished career includes serving as Head of International Strategy at Wells Fargo Bank, President of the parent company of Wells Fargo Bank Ireland, a member of the Wells Fargo International Executive Committee, and Chief Marketing Officer of Wells Fargo Bank Equipment Finance.

Prior to his tenure at Wells Fargo, Mr. Barrett spent more than 25 years with GE and GE Capital, where he held leadership roles including CEO of GE Capital Money China and COO of GE Capital Greater China, advising global corporations across technology, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, and financial services. His responsibilities also spanned business development for GE Capital Consumer Finance Australia, as well as M&A, Marketing, and Data & Analytics for GE Capital's Global Consumer Finance businesses in Western Europe.

Beyond his corporate achievements, Mr. Barrett is deeply engaged in academia and philanthropy. He currently serves on the Board of Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania and is a member of its Executive Committee. As President of the Penn Alumni, he leads a global network of more than 340,000 alumni and chairs the nominating committee for alumni trustees. He also serves on the Technical Advisory Board of Penn's School of Engineering & Applied Science.

Mr. Barrett holds a Bachelor of Applied Science degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering & Applied Science, an MBA from the University of Michigan, and a Certificate in Corporate Governance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

“Michael's exceptional global experience, deep understanding of international finance, and commitment to excellence make him an invaluable addition to our advisory leadership,” said Sir Antony Baldry, Chairman of Hamilton Reserve Bank.“His insights will further strengthen our position as a trusted global banking institution.”

Hamilton Reserve Bank is committed to serving clients across more than 150 countries with world-class banking solutions. The addition of Mr. Barrett underscores the Bank's continued focus on strategic growth and leadership excellence.

About Hamilton Reserve Bank

Hamilton Reserve Bank ( ; SWIFT: NIBTKNNE) is the award-winning global hometown bank of America's founding father, Alexander Hamilton, serving a large and rapidly expanding clientele of local and international residents from 150 countries. Featured as a global success story by Temenos, the world's largest banking financial technology firm, Hamilton Reserve Bank has a pristine compliance history, a large deposit and asset custody client base, and fully automated new customer account approval in minutes via e-KYC. Serving customers in 126 currencies across four business lines by global staff from 13 countries speaking 15 languages, Hamilton Reserve Bank is headquartered on a 12-acre corporate campus as the largest global bank HQ in the Caribbean region with a worldwide presence.

Contact:

Hamilton Reserve Bank:

Email: ...