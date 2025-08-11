Sunray Fertility Welcomes ART Law Expert William P. Ferguson To Growing Legal Team

William P. Ferguson

Brings nearly a decade of reproductive law experience and healthcare regulatory insight to support Sunray's mission.

- Spokesperson for Sunray FertilitySAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sunray Fertility, a leading provider of compassionate egg donation and surrogacy services, is pleased to announce the addition of William P. Ferguson, Esq., to its legal team. With over nine years of experience in Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) law, Ferguson brings a unique blend of legal acumen, healthcare knowledge, and client-focused advocacy to Sunray's expanding platform.Throughout his career, Ferguson has guided clients through emotionally complex and technically demanding matters within the fertility and healthcare space. His work includes drafting and negotiating hundreds of ART-related agreements, from surrogacy and donor contracts to international reproductive arrangements, ensuring that all parties are protected through clear, ethical, and compliant legal frameworks.“William's deep understanding of ART law, coupled with his passion for client empowerment and innovation, aligns perfectly with Sunray's mission,” said a spokesperson for the firm.“We're proud to welcome him to our team as we continue growing our services and advocating for families across the globe.”In addition to his core ART practice, Ferguson advises fertility clinics, physicians, and healthcare systems on broader legal issues, including HIPAA, HITECH, the Anti-Kickback Statute (AKS), Stark Law, and the Corporate Practice of Medicine (CPOM). His background in clinical laboratory settings gives him a valuable perspective on bridging medical realities with legal safeguards, making him a vital resource for Sunray's clinical partners and clients alike.Ferguson holds a J.D. from the University of San Diego School of Law, where he was a Dean's Scholar and Courtright Scholarship recipient, and a B.A. in Philosophy from UC San Diego. He is admitted to practice law in California, Washington, and Michigan, bringing cross-jurisdictional capability to Sunray's nationwide network.His philosophy of client-centered legal service was shaped early by volunteer work at the San Diego Domestic Violence Clinic, where he learned the importance of combining technical excellence with empathy. Outside of work, Ferguson enjoys raising his sons and contributing to his local community. He also develops legal software tools to streamline processes and improve service delivery, an extension of his commitment to innovation and access.The addition of Ferguson reflects Sunray Fertility's continued investment in top-tier talent and personalized, ethical care for intended parents, donors, and surrogates around the world.About Sunray FertilitySunray Fertility is a full-service egg donation and surrogacy agency dedicated to providing compassionate, ethical, and personalized support to intended parents and donors. With a global reach and a team of experienced professionals, Sunray Fertility helps guide families through every step of their reproductive journey with care, clarity, and legal integrity. Learn more at .

Rijon Charne

Sunray Fertility Law

+1 424-235-3737

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.