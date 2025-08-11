Slotozilla Expands Partner Network With 25+ Affiliates And Unveils 139 New Bonuses In Q2 2025
PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Riding the wave of a hugely successful Q1, Slotozilla has continued its momentum through Q2 on the back of iGB Live London 2025. The platform consolidated the quarter by adding over 25 affiliate partners and launching 139 exclusive bonuses. This milestone marks a glistening moment in the company's mission to deliver premium value and choice for online casino stakeholders.
Slotozilla, widely regarded as the go-to destination for expert casino reviews and free slot demos, confirmed the new additions in July. The partnership network now features several industry trailblazers, such as:
-
FTDgallery : Known for offering exclusive bonuses and promotions.
GameGrow : A network renowned for its games and deep insights into the Canadian market.
ToTheMoon Affiliates : ToTheMoon is a leader in championing gamified campaigns in several markets.
Luckpartners : Emphasises a mobile-first approach and localised gaming experiences.
Each partnership leverages unique regional expertise and, importantly, exclusive promotions to enrich users' journeys on the platform. The new affiliates collectively unlock a vast array of offers, including 87 welcome bonuses and 52 no deposit bonuses. This totals 139 sublime bonuses right there for the taking.
The iGB Live London 2025 presented a golden opportunity for Slotozilla to engage equally outstanding industry leaders to improve user experiences. The company subsequently sent a delegation of experts to the event. "It was an incredible experience to meet so many passionate affiliates face-to-face," said Tim Cline, Slotozilla's editor-in-chief. "I'm proud of the collaborations we've initiated and excited about the value these brands will bring to our users."
Geographical reach also extended into 15+ nations during Q2, with significant growth in Germany, Poland, Canada, and Italy. These expansions reiterate Slotozilla's global vision and its commitment to localised content. With tailored bonuses and responsible gaming advocacy, the platform has never been more player-centric.
Looking ahead, it appears that activity is not slowing down any time soon. Slotozilla aims to grow its affiliate roster, refine its rankings, and introduce fresh insights to its platform. With these strategies in place, Q3 promises to be another landmark period for the brand. Until then, players can visit Slotozilla today to enjoy the curated experience presently on offer.
About Slotozilla
Since 2013, Slotozilla has empowered players with free slot demos, expert gaming platform reviews, and an extensive bonus library. 50+ experts champion the platform's comprehensive approach with decades of industry experience between them. The result spans 3,800+ slot titles, 100+ bonuses, and over 50 secure payment methods across 15 regions. The platform's commitment to robust experiences has seen it amass over a million users around the globe.
Media Contact:
Slotozilla
[email protected]
Photo(s):
Press release distributed by PRLog
SOURCEWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment