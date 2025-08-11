Inventhelp Inventor Develops Universal Communication & Training Device For Dogs (CCT-5054)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have over 40 years of experience and an extensive background working with animals," said an inventor, from Cincinnati, Ohio. "I worked with the Cincinnati Zoo for 5 years, as well as an award-winning animal program for 10 years. I have mastered various animal handling skills while working with wildlife and performing animal rescue work for over 43 years. Additionally, I trained under 3 different trainers learning different training styles, and even studied a course on dog psychology. In addition to my background, I am also excited and passionate about communicating with dogs and providing positive and pain-free training for learning and behavior modification. This inspired me to create a communication device that consistently and clearly trains and conditions a dog to respond to specific signals/cues, while also helping prevent a misunderstanding of the command."

The patent-pending Universal Training Control Leash provides an innovative training device for pet dogs that allows the handler to communicate with the pet resulting in good etiquette during walks. In doing so, it helps prevent missed commands, allowing for full control and safety during walks. Furthermore, it offers guidance in training without inflicting pain. It also ensures pet contact information, care instructions, and medical information are readily available at all times. As a result, it offers an improved alternative to traditional leash and training products. The flexible product can be customized for any size dog, and it can be used with all dogs (seniors, pups, dogs with disabilities, etc.). Additionally, the product is ideal for dog owners, trainers, and dog sitters, and it could help save time and money during the training process. Technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-CCT-5054, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

