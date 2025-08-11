TCL Offers Amazing Deals On QD Mini-LED Tvs For 2025 NFL Season

Score big with the Ultimate TVs, just in time for kickoff!

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL ®, one of the world's best-selling and leading consumer electronics companies, today announced remarkable deals on its award-winning television lineup. Over the next two months, the official TV of the NFL, TCL is providing up to 50% off on its award-winning lineup of QD Mini-LED TVs and other top models – perfect for enjoying the upcoming 2025 NFL season.

Don't miss out on these exceptional deals through September 29.

Visit TCL today to explore the range of discounts and find the perfect model to enhance your viewing experience. Whether you're a sports enthusiast preparing to kick off the football season in style or simply looking to upgrade your home entertainment system, now is the ideal time to take advantage of these limited time offers.

"Gear up for the 2025-26 NFL Season with TCL. As the official TV partner of the NFL, we know that these incredible deals on our top-of-the-line QD Mini-LED TVs will enhance the fan experience," said Chris Hamdorf, EVP of TCL North America. "These TVs are designed to bring the action right into your living room with stunning picture quality and immersive sound – upgrade your game day experience and turn your sofa into a 50-yard-line seat!"

TCL's QD Mini-LED TVs deliver unmatched picture quality and vibrant colors, thanks to the advanced technologies, developed by TCL. ensuring every game is a visually stunning experience. With these new price reductions, upgrading to a premium viewing experience has never been more accessible.

With the biggest discounts of 2025 available on TCL's award-winning TV lineup, now is the perfect time to upgrade your home entertainment system. Visit tcl to learn more and take advantage of these limited time offers. From August 11 – September 29 access prices of up to 50-percent off at your favorite retailers.

North America is innovative consumer electronics leader and one of the top-selling brands in the world. A globally recognized brand, operating in over 160 countries, TCL combines cutting-edge research and development with a vertically integrated supply chain to deliver premium quality and value-added features across its diverse product portfolio. From advanced Mini LED televisions to premium home audio, feature-rich mobile devices, energy-efficient home appliances, and next generation commercial displays, TCL designs products that enhance everyday experiences and put the power of technology in the hands of more consumers. For additional product information, please visit for the full portfolio.

