Pebble Finance Successfully Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance

Boston, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pebble Finance , a leading portfolio analytics and financial technology company that transforms news and proprietary research into actionable investment insights, announced today the successful completion of its SOC 2 Type II audit. This achievement affirms that Pebble meets the rigorous Trust Services Criteria established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

SOC 2 (System and Organization Control) audit reports are widely recognized as the gold standard for security and operational integrity. Firms that successfully complete their SOC 2 audit demonstrate that they maintain strict and continuously monitored protocols for data security.

Pebble submitted extensive evidence to demonstrate its ability to secure client data, including completing a comprehensive risk assessment on every company vendor. SOC 2 Type II audits are valid for one year, after which companies must undergo recertification to maintain compliance.

“We have an unwavering commitment to safeguarding our clients' highly sensitive financial information,” said Pebble Chief Technology Officer Chet Stuut.“This certification serves as independent, third-party validation of the systems and procedures we've built to ensure trust and transparency with every client and end user.”

As an API-first platform rooted in financial math and artificial intelligence, Pebble is designed to enhance existing user workflows, allowing retail investors and financial professionals to contextualize market fluctuations in real time.

About Pebble Finance

Pebble Finance is a portfolio analytics and AI company that transforms news and proprietary research into clear, actionable insights-connecting real-world events to investment performance. From institutional asset managers to individual investors, Pebble simplifies the complexity of financial markets through intuitive, narrative-driven explanations that reveal the“why” behind performance across markets, sectors, portfolios, funds, and individual securities. Our products are embedded in leading retail brokerage, wealth, and asset management platforms. For more information, visit the Pebble website .

