From Local To International: ESHK Hair Celebrates 20 Years Of Creative Hairdressing With Anniversary Event In London

ESHK Hair Logo

ESHK Hair Brooklyn salon interior

ESHK Hair 20th anniversary client collage

Founded in East London, ESHK Hair marks its 20 year anniversary, starting as a sole salon to expanding into USA, Europe and Canada.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ESHK Hair, independent hair salons known for their modern, creative approach to hairdressing, are celebrating their 20th anniversary this September. Founded in 2005 by Fernando Lopez and Meg Liu in East London, ESHK Hair has grown from a single salon in Clerkenwell into a multi-city brand with seven branches across London, Berlin, New York, and Toronto.To mark the milestone, ESHK Hair will host a special anniversary event on Friday, 26 September 2025, from 5:00pm to 10:00pm at its flagship salon in Shoreditch (47-49 Charlotte Road, London EC2A 3QT). Friends, clients, collaborators, and members of the press are invited to join the celebration, which will include drinks, music, and a look back at two decades of ESHK's creative journey.Since opening its doors, ESHK Hair has established a strong identity through a blend of innovative hair design, distinct interior aesthetics, and a relaxed, welcoming environment. The opening of the Berlin branches added a vinyl record store to the concept, solidifying the city's strong connection with electronic music. What began as a single hair salon organically expanded, with each new location retaining the brand's signature style while drawing on local influence."Reaching 20 years is a proud moment for us," said co-founder Fernando Lopez. "We started ESHK to offer something fresh and creatively driven, and it's been incredible to see that vision resonate not just in London, but in other amazing cities around the world."Co-founder Meg Liu added, "We're deeply grateful to our local partners in London, Berlin, New York, and Toronto who've helped shape the brand further and grow our community internationally. This anniversary is a celebration of every stylist, team member, and client who has been part of the journey."More details about the event and ESHK Hair's story can be found at

