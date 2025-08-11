Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC Expands Offerings With Decked Cargo Systems
Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC in Phoenix, AZ, now offers Decked Cargo Systems for secure, organized, and weatherproof truck storage.Decked Cargo Systems bring unmatched organization, security, and weather resistance to truck owners who rely on their gear every day” - Steve Silverstein, Owner of Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC
PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC is proud to announce the addition of Decked Cargo Systems to its lineup of premium truck accessories. Designed for both professional and recreational use, Decked systems feature heavy-duty, weatherproof drawers and a customizable deck surface, making them ideal for storing tools, camping gear, and other equipment securely and efficiently.
Built to handle the toughest Arizona conditions, these cargo management solutions are made from high-density polyethylene and steel subframes, ensuring years of reliable performance. With easy installation at 1818 W Bell Rd #130B, Phoenix, AZ 85023, United States , Canyon State's team helps truck owners maximize storage space without sacrificing bed usability.
A Word from the Owner
“Decked Cargo Systems bring unmatched organization, security, and weather resistance to truck owners who rely on their gear every day,” said Steve Silverstein, Owner of Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC.
About Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC
With nearly 40 years of experience, Canyon State RV & Camper Shells LLC is Arizona's trusted source for camper shells, truck accessories, and RV parts. Known for quality brands, expert installation, and personalized service, the company serves both individual truck enthusiasts and commercial fleets across the state.
Steve Silverstein
Canyon State RV & Campershells
+1 (602) 517-2613
