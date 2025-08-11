Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Inventhelp Inventor Develops Specially Designed Bathtub Mat (CCT-5013)


2025-08-11 12:46:16
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a specially designed mat to stabilize the bather and prevent accidental slips and falls in the tub," said an inventor, from Cincinnati, Ohio, "so I invented the ANCHORED ANGEL. My design would serve as a viable alternative to traditional bathmats that may not be secured in place during use."

The invention provides an effective accessory to increase safety conditions while showering/bathing. In doing so, it enhances grip to stabilize the bather. As a result, it helps prevent slips and falls. It also provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a durable and secure design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, hospitals, nursing homes, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-CCT-5013, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

MENAFN11082025003732001241ID1109913049

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

