Inventhelp Inventor Develops Specially Designed Bathtub Mat (CCT-5013)
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a specially designed mat to stabilize the bather and prevent accidental slips and falls in the tub," said an inventor, from Cincinnati, Ohio, "so I invented the ANCHORED ANGEL. My design would serve as a viable alternative to traditional bathmats that may not be secured in place during use."
The invention provides an effective accessory to increase safety conditions while showering/bathing. In doing so, it enhances grip to stabilize the bather. As a result, it helps prevent slips and falls. It also provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a durable and secure design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, hospitals, nursing homes, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-CCT-5013, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment