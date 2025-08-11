4 Everyday Ways To Keep Your Brain Sharp

Eat Healthy Foods

Establishing a strong foundation for brain health can start in the kitchen by preparing healthy foods. Adding whole grains, fish, legumes, healthy fats and fruits and vegetables, including grapes and leafy greens, can encourage better brain wellness.

Research suggests grapes help maintain a healthy brain. UCLA researchers, in a human study of elderly subjects with mild cognitive decline, found consuming 2 1/4 cups of grapes every day preserved healthy metabolic activity in regions of the brain associated with early-stage Alzheimer's disease.

This Walnut Sunflower-Crusted Salmon with Honey-Lemon Grapes is a flavor-packed way to add California grapes to the menu while simultaneously supporting brain and heart health. Salmon, rich in omega-3s, is topped with a crunchy walnut-sunflower seed crust for a savory, nutty bite. Pair with juicy grapes and onions marinated in honey and lemon for a burst of sweetness and tang to balance the rich salmon in this nutritious meal.

Prioritize Mental Health

Reducing anxiety may be easier said than done, but it starts with healthy everyday habits. Practice mindfulness by meditating or simply turning off distractions like social media. Get outside for fresh air or find a hobby you enjoy. Join a support group, reach out to loved ones and, if you feel you're experiencing negative mental health systems, talk with a mental health professional.

Exercise Regularly

Physical activities that increase your heart rate also increase blood flow to the brain and throughout your body. It doesn't have to be rigorous or strenuous – go for a walk around the neighborhood, dance in the living room, tend to your garden or enjoy a bike ride when the weather cooperates. Remember to replenish your energy and hydration – California grapes are an easy way to deliver both.

Walnut Sunflower-Crusted Salmon with Honey-Lemon Grapes

Servings: 4

Honey-Lemon Marinated Grapes:

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon fresh basil

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

freshly ground pepper, to taste

3 cups halved red Grapes from California

1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion

1 small handful arugula

Salmon:

3/4 cup walnuts, chopped

2 tablespoons roasted, unsalted sunflower seeds

2 teaspoons honey

2 teaspoons spicy brown or Dijon mustard

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

4 salmon fillets (6 ounces each)

Heat oven to 350 F and line baking sheet with parchment paper or lightly oiled foil.

To make honey-lemon marinated grapes: In medium bowl, whisk oil, lemon juice, honey, basil, salt and pepper, to taste. Stir in grapes, onion and arugula; set aside.

To prepare salmon: In small bowl, stir walnuts, sunflower seeds, honey, mustard and salt until thick paste forms.

Place salmon on prepared baking sheet, skin side down, and press equal amounts walnut mixture over surface of each. Bake 20 minutes, or until salmon flakes easily with fork.

Set salmon on plates; using slotted spoon, spoon marinated grape and onion mixture over salmon and around plates.

Nutritional information per serving: 640 calories; 39 g protein; 31 g carbohydrates; 41 g fat (58% calories from fat); 7 g saturated fat (10% calories from saturated fat); 95 mg cholesterol; 390 mg sodium; 3 g fiber.

