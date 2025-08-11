Top USA Moving Warns: Long-Distance Moving Scams Cost Americans Millions Each Year

Top USA Moving vets each employee carefully to ensure your items are always safe

With consumer complaints at record highs, Top USA Moving urges Americans to spot red flags before falling victim to long-distance moving scams

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With Americans spending an estimated $86 billion annually on moving services, a growing share of that money is being lost to scams, hidden fees, and fraudulent operators. According to Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) reports, complaints about rogue movers have surged in recent years - with some families losing their possessions entirely.Top USA Moving , a licensed and insured long-distance carrier with over 20 years of industry experience, is urging consumers to take extra precautions before hiring a mover.“People don't realize how easy it is for unlicensed movers to operate under the radar,” said Spokesman at Top USA Moving.“We've seen cases where customers are quoted $3,000, only to be told mid-move that the final bill is $9,000 - with their belongings essentially being held hostage until they pay. These scams are real, and they're happening every day.”Some of the most common red flags identified by Top USA Moving include:Too-good-to-be-true quotes designed to lure in customers.No in-person or virtual inventory before providing a price.Demands for large upfront payments before any work begins.Unmarked trucks or lack of verifiable business information.The FMCSA advises that consumers always check licensing credentials, request written binding estimates, and review online feedback from verified customers before signing any agreement.Top USA Moving also calls for stronger enforcement against illegal movers and broader public awareness campaigns to protect households during one of life's most stressful events.“Moving is already difficult,” added the Spokesperson.“Falling victim to a scam can turn a fresh start into a nightmare.”About Top USA MovingTop USA Moving is a family-owned, licensed, and insured long-distance moving carrier specializing in full-service relocations across the United States. The company is committed to transparency, consumer education, and ethical practices in every move.

