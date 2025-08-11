Repurchases Of Shares By EQT AB During Week 32, 2025
Date:
Aggregated volume (number of shares):
Weighted average share price per day (SEK):
Aggregated transaction value (SEK):
4 August 2025
98,275
325.5520
31,993,622.80
5 August 2025
110,000
335.0963
36,860,593.00
6 August 2025
110,000
336.9318
37,062,498.00
7 August 2025
110,000
338.1402
37,195,422.00
8 August 2025
110,000
336.3472
36,998,192.00
Total accumulated over week 32
538,275
334.6065
180,110,327.80
Total accumulated during the repurchase program
1,748,275
333.4411
582,946,739.80
All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.
Following the above acquisitions and as of 8 August 2025, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.
Ordinary shares
Class C shares 1
Total
Number of issued shares 2
1,234,611,900
496,056
1,235,107,956
Number of shares owned by EQT AB 3
59,670,885
-
59,670,885
Number of outstanding shares
1,174,941,015
496,056
1,175,437,071
1 Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote
2 Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB
3 EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings
A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.
Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, [email protected] , +46 8 506 55 334
The following files are available for download:
EQT - Repurchases of shares - Weekly press release Q3 2025_w33
EQT Transactions 20250728 to 20250801
EQT
