Award-Winning Jockey Joe Talamo Joins Fanduel TV As Full-Time Host And Racing Analyst

Talamo Brings 20+ Years of Experience and $130 million In Career Earnings to FanDuel's Racing Coverage

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel TV, the premier destination for live horse racing, today announced that Eclipse Award-winning jockey Joe Talamo has joined the network as a full-time host and racing analyst for FanDuel TV. Talamo had been appearing on FanDuel TV periodically on a freelance basis this year.

Talamo brings more than two decades of elite racing experience, including over 2,300 career victories and $130 million in purse earnings, to FanDuel's expanding horse racing coverage. Talamo burst onto the racing scene as the first apprentice jockey to win a riding title at Fair Grounds and has since captured championships at premier tracks including Santa Anita and Ellis Park. His impressive racing resume includes 27 Grade I victories, highlighted by wins in the Breeders' Cup Sprint, Santa Anita Derby, Santa Anita Handicap, and Wood Memorial Stakes. Beyond his domestic success, Talamo has competed internationally in Japan, Hong Kong, and Dubai.

"I'm incredibly excited to join the FanDuel TV team and bring my lifelong passion for horse racing to fans nationwide," said Talamo. "After more than 20 years in the saddle, stepping into this new role lets me share the stories, strategy, and split-second decisions that define this sport from the inside out. FanDuel TV's dedication to authentic, expert-driven coverage is exactly what racing needs-and I'm proud to be part of it."

"Joe represents exactly what we seek in our racing coverage: the unique expertise of a winning jockey, paired with an engaging personality to connect with both seasoned handicappers and newcomers to the sport," said Michael Shiffman, Senior Vice President of FanDuel TV. "His track record speaks for itself, and his ability to evaluate complex racing strategy in an approachable way will be invaluable to our viewers."

In his new role, Talamo will contribute to FanDuel TV's comprehensive racing coverage, providing expert analysis, conducting interviews with industry figures, and creating educational content for racing fans. His firsthand experience and extensive network of relationships within the racing community will enhance the network's ability to deliver insider perspectives and breaking news coverage.

About FanDuel TV

FanDuel Group operates FanDuel TV, its broadly distributed linear cable television network, FanDuel TV+, its direct-to-consumer OTT platform and FanDuel TV Extra, its free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel. FanDuel TV has quickly established itself as a destination for live sports and complementary sports programming including award-winning horse-racing coverage, international basketball, soccer, PDC Darts, original shows including "Up and Adams" hosted by Kay Adams and "Run it Back" co-hosted by Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams. FanDuel TV, FanDuel TV+ and FanDuel TV Extra are the first linear/digital networks dedicated to sports wagering content and deliver more live sports programming than any other network in America.

