The Galien Foundation Announces 2025 Prix Galien USA Nominees For Best Biotechnology Product, Best Pharmaceutical Product And Best Product For Rare/Orphan Diseases

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Michael Rosenblatt, MD, Chair of the Prix Galien USA Awards Committee, Former Dean of Tufts University School of Medicine, and former Chief Medical Officer of Merck & Co. Inc. commented, "It is a privilege to recognize this year's nominations showcasing the latest innovations in health towards the continued improvement of the human condition. These breakthroughs reflect not only scientific ingenuity but also a profound commitment to addressing some of the world's most pressing medical challenges." Dr. Rosenblatt's recent appointment to the Board of Overseers of Harvard University, in addition to receiving Harvard Medical School's Distinguished Service Award, are a testament to his illustrious career in the life sciences. His longstanding dedication to advancing research, mentoring future leaders in medicine, and championing innovation through his involvement with The Galien Foundation continues to inspire excellence across the global healthcare landscape. The 2025 Prix Galien USA nominees include products from the following categories: "Best Biotechnology Product" – 16 nominees; "Best Pharmaceutical Product" – 18 nominees; and "Best Product for Rare/Orphan Diseases" – 13 nominees. To qualify, each candidate must be U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved for marketing within the last five years and demonstrate tremendous potential to improve human health. Sales data are not considered by the nominating committee in their award nominee selection, only science and health impact. Best Biotechnology Product (Nominees)

Amgen Inc. IMDELLTRA® Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. ZORYVE® AstraZeneca and Sanofi Beyfortus® Bavarian Nordic VIMKUNYATM Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Agamree® Gilead Sciences Sunlenca® Johnson & Johnson TECVAYLITM Johnson & Johnson TALVEYTM Johnson & Johnson and Legend Biotech USA Inc. CARVYKTI® Merck & Co Inc. CAPVAXIVETM MGI Tech DNBSEQ-T20 Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation SCEMBLIX® Pfizer Inc. ABRYSVO® Pfizer Inc./Astellas PADCEV® Regeneron and Sanofi Dupixent® Signet Therapeutics SIGX1094R

Best Pharmaceutical Product (Nominees)

AbbVie ELAHERE® Ardelyx, Inc. XPHOZAH® Biogen, Sage Therapeutics ZURZUVAE® Bristol Myers Squibb COBENFYTM Eisai and Biogen Inc. LEQEMBI® Eli Lilly and Company KisunlaTM Genentech, A Member of the Roche Group VABYSMOTM Genentech, A Member of the Roche Group PHESGO® GIlead Sciences Yeztugo® Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd. TRYVIOTM Incyte Opzelura® Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics, Inc. ZEVTERA® Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics, Inc. XACDURO® Merck & Co. Inc. WINREVAIRTM Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation PLUVICTO® Pfizer Inc. ZAVZPRETTM Phathom Pharmaceuticals VOQUEZNA® Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC Tzield®

Best Product for Rare/Orphan Diseases (Nominees)

Biogen Inc. SKYCLARYS® Biogen Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals QALSODY® Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TRYNGOLZATM Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Ziihera® Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ZTALMY® Merus Bizengri® Novo Nordisk, Inc. Alhemo® PTC Therapeutics KEBILIDITM Servier Pharmaceuticals VORANIGO® SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a healthcare

company of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany OGSIVEO® Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REVUFORJ® X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. XOLREMDI® Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. MIPLYFFA®

"The advancements made across the life sciences industries in the past year reflect a rapidly evolving landscape of innovation, which we are honored to celebrate at the Prix Galien USA Awards each year in New York City," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation. "The Awards Committee looks forward to reviewing these outstanding submissions from leading teams and recognizing their contributions to their respective fields at the upcoming Awards ceremony."

The Prix Galien USA Awards Committee is composed of 11 renowned leaders from the biomedical industry and academia, including three Nobel Laureates, responsible for evaluating nominees.

Prix Galien Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical and Rare/Orphan Diseases Awards Committee 2025

Michael ROSENBLATT

M.D., Galien Forum Co-Chair, Former Dean of Tufts University School of Medicine, and former Chief Medical Officer of Merck & Co. Inc.

Prix Galien Committee Chair

Linda BUCK

Ph.D., Nobel Laureate, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center member; Professor of Physiology and Biophysics, University of Washington

Sue DESMOND-HELLMANN

M.D., M.P.H., Former Chief Executive Officer, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Laurie GLIMCHER

M.D., President and CEO, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

Mary-Claire KING

Ph.D., American Cancer Society Professor of Genome Sciences and Medical Genetics, University of Washington

Robert S. LANGER

M.D., David H. Koch Institute Professor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Sir Cato T. LAURENCIN

M.D., Ph.D., K.C.S.L., Chief Executive Officer, The Cato T. Laurencin Institute at UConn; The University Professor and Van Dusen Distinguished Endowed Professor, University of Connecticut

Steven J. LESTER

M.D., Medical Director, Discovery Oasis; Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Mayo Clinic and ASU Alliance for Health Care Accelerator

Stanley B. PRUSINER

M.D., Nobel Laureate, Professor of Neurology, Director, Institute for Neurodegenerative Diseases, University of California, San Francisco

Phillip A. SHARP

Ph.D., Nobel Laureate, Professor of Biology and member of the Koch Institute, Chair of the advisory board of the MIT Jameel Clinic

Marc TESSIER-LAVIGNE

Ph.D., President Emeritus and Professor, Stanford University

About The Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes, and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives. The late Professor Elie Wiesel, 1986 Peace Nobel Laureate, is The Honorary Founding President of The Galien Foundation

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries, Africa and an inaugural chapter established in India in 2024. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galen, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

