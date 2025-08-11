The Galien Foundation Announces 2025 Prix Galien USA Nominees For Best Biotechnology Product, Best Pharmaceutical Product And Best Product For Rare/Orphan Diseases
|
Amgen Inc.
|
IMDELLTRA®
|
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc.
|
ZORYVE®
|
AstraZeneca and Sanofi
|
Beyfortus®
|
Bavarian Nordic
|
VIMKUNYATM
|
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
|
Agamree®
|
Gilead Sciences
|
Sunlenca®
|
Johnson & Johnson
|
TECVAYLITM
|
Johnson & Johnson
|
TALVEYTM
|
Johnson & Johnson and Legend Biotech USA Inc.
|
CARVYKTI®
|
Merck & Co Inc.
|
CAPVAXIVETM
|
MGI Tech
|
DNBSEQ-T20
|
Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
|
SCEMBLIX®
|
Pfizer Inc.
|
ABRYSVO®
|
Pfizer Inc./Astellas
|
PADCEV®
|
Regeneron and Sanofi
|
Dupixent®
|
Signet Therapeutics
|
SIGX1094R
Best Pharmaceutical Product (Nominees)
|
AbbVie
|
ELAHERE®
|
Ardelyx, Inc.
|
XPHOZAH®
|
Biogen, Sage Therapeutics
|
ZURZUVAE®
|
Bristol Myers Squibb
|
COBENFYTM
|
Eisai and Biogen Inc.
|
LEQEMBI®
|
Eli Lilly and Company
|
KisunlaTM
|
Genentech, A Member of the Roche Group
|
VABYSMOTM
|
Genentech, A Member of the Roche Group
|
PHESGO®
|
GIlead Sciences
|
Yeztugo®
|
Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|
TRYVIOTM
|
Incyte
|
Opzelura®
|
Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics, Inc.
|
ZEVTERA®
|
Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics, Inc.
|
XACDURO®
|
Merck & Co. Inc.
|
WINREVAIRTM
|
Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
|
PLUVICTO®
|
Pfizer Inc.
|
ZAVZPRETTM
|
Phathom Pharmaceuticals
|
VOQUEZNA®
|
Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC
|
Tzield®
Best Product for Rare/Orphan Diseases (Nominees)
|
Biogen Inc.
|
SKYCLARYS®
|
Biogen Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals
|
QALSODY®
|
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
TRYNGOLZATM
|
Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
Ziihera®
|
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
ZTALMY®
|
Merus
|
Bizengri®
|
Novo Nordisk, Inc.
|
Alhemo®
|
PTC Therapeutics
|
KEBILIDITM
|
Servier Pharmaceuticals
|
VORANIGO®
|
SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a healthcare
|
OGSIVEO®
|
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
REVUFORJ®
|
X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
XOLREMDI®
|
Zevra Therapeutics, Inc.
|
MIPLYFFA®
"The advancements made across the life sciences industries in the past year reflect a rapidly evolving landscape of innovation, which we are honored to celebrate at the Prix Galien USA Awards each year in New York City," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation. "The Awards Committee looks forward to reviewing these outstanding submissions from leading teams and recognizing their contributions to their respective fields at the upcoming Awards ceremony."
The Prix Galien USA Awards Committee is composed of 11 renowned leaders from the biomedical industry and academia, including three Nobel Laureates, responsible for evaluating nominees.
Prix Galien Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical and Rare/Orphan Diseases Awards Committee 2025
Michael ROSENBLATT
M.D., Galien Forum Co-Chair, Former Dean of Tufts University School of Medicine, and former Chief Medical Officer of Merck & Co. Inc.
Prix Galien Committee Chair
Linda BUCK
Ph.D., Nobel Laureate, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center member; Professor of Physiology and Biophysics, University of Washington
Sue DESMOND-HELLMANN
M.D., M.P.H., Former Chief Executive Officer, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Laurie GLIMCHER
M.D., President and CEO, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School
Mary-Claire KING
Ph.D., American Cancer Society Professor of Genome Sciences and Medical Genetics, University of Washington
Robert S. LANGER
M.D., David H. Koch Institute Professor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Sir Cato T. LAURENCIN
M.D., Ph.D., K.C.S.L., Chief Executive Officer, The Cato T. Laurencin Institute at UConn; The University Professor and Van Dusen Distinguished Endowed Professor, University of Connecticut
Steven J. LESTER
M.D., Medical Director, Discovery Oasis; Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Mayo Clinic and ASU Alliance for Health Care Accelerator
Stanley B. PRUSINER
M.D., Nobel Laureate, Professor of Neurology, Director, Institute for Neurodegenerative Diseases, University of California, San Francisco
Phillip A. SHARP
Ph.D., Nobel Laureate, Professor of Biology and member of the Koch Institute, Chair of the advisory board of the MIT Jameel Clinic
Marc TESSIER-LAVIGNE
Ph.D., President Emeritus and Professor, Stanford University
About The Galien Foundation
The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes, and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives. The late Professor Elie Wiesel, 1986 Peace Nobel Laureate, is The Honorary Founding President of The Galien Foundation
The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries, Africa and an inaugural chapter established in India in 2024. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galen, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.
For more information, visit .
Follow the Foundation on social media:
Media Contact:
Kara Bradley
Finn Partners
[email protected]
646-213-7243
SOURCE The Galien Foundation
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment