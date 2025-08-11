Former U.S. Senator Bob Casey Joins Dilworth Paxson As Senior Counsel

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Dilworth Paxson's values reflect my belief that the law is not just a profession, it is a public trust," said Casey. "Lawyers have a responsibility to zealously represent their clients, to stand up for the rule of law and to help preserve the independence of our judiciary. I look forward to the opportunity to bring my decades of experience in statewide public office and my deep knowledge of how to navigate the inner workings of state and federal governments to achieve success for Dilworth Paxson clients."

Casey worked as a paralegal at Dilworth Paxson before attending law school. He began his legal career practicing in Scranton before running for public office. After serving two terms as Pennsylvania's elected Auditor General, and later as State Treasurer, he was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2006. During his 18 years in the Senate, Casey was a leading voice for children, workers, seniors and people with disabilities. He also secured tens of billions in federal investment for Pennsylvania to support job growth, infrastructure and clean energy. He won six statewide elections, more than any candidate in the Commonwealth's history. Casey's father, Governor Robert P. Casey, was a Dilworth partner from 1979 until he took the oath of office in 1987.

"Dilworth is honored to welcome Senator Bob Casey to the firm. Bob is a powerful advocate with intimate knowledge of state and federal governments. He will continue our long tradition of civic engagement and be a tremendous resource for our clients," said Chairman of Dilworth Paxson, Lawrence McMichael. "As a three-term U. S. Senator and state official, Bob understands how

policies are shaped, as well as which strategic levers can most effectively drive client success at the state, federal and international levels."

About Dilworth Paxson LLP

