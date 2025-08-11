Former U.S. Senator Bob Casey Joins Dilworth Paxson As Senior Counsel
Casey worked as a paralegal at Dilworth Paxson before attending law school. He began his legal career practicing in Scranton before running for public office. After serving two terms as Pennsylvania's elected Auditor General, and later as State Treasurer, he was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2006. During his 18 years in the Senate, Casey was a leading voice for children, workers, seniors and people with disabilities. He also secured tens of billions in federal investment for Pennsylvania to support job growth, infrastructure and clean energy. He won six statewide elections, more than any candidate in the Commonwealth's history. Casey's father, Governor Robert P. Casey, was a Dilworth partner from 1979 until he took the oath of office in 1987.
"Dilworth is honored to welcome Senator Bob Casey to the firm. Bob is a powerful advocate with intimate knowledge of state and federal governments. He will continue our long tradition of civic engagement and be a tremendous resource for our clients," said Chairman of Dilworth Paxson, Lawrence McMichael. "As a three-term U. S. Senator and state official, Bob understands how
policies are shaped, as well as which strategic levers can most effectively drive client success at the state, federal and international levels."
About Dilworth Paxson LLP
Founded in 1933, Dilworth Paxson LLP has offices in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Delaware. Dilworth has a rich and impressive history filled with landmark work that reflects a tradition of legal excellence and a deep concern for its clients and the communities it serves. Dilworth represents a broad spectrum of clients, including the world's leading companies, regional businesses, governmental and civic entities, and individuals.
Media Contact : Doreen Clark, 269-271-9193, [email protected]
SOURCE Dilworth Paxson
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment