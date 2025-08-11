Accountants Break The Mold With Guinness World Records Attempt

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scouts Talent is leading a bold campaign to challenge outdated stereotypes about accountants-culminating in a Guinness World Records attempt for the Longest Line of Calculators on September 24, 2025, at the Target Center , Minneapolis.

With the accounting profession seeing a 20% drop in college enrollment , Scouts Talent aims to reenergize interest by spotlighting accounting as the strategic engine behind every successful business.

"Accounting is the language of business. This event symbolizes its true power," says Gwen Martin , CEO of Scouts Talent. "Let's retire the 'number-cruncher' image and showcase accounting as a dynamic career offering impact and opportunity."

"As close partners to finance teams across the economy, we hear firsthand how the accountant shortage is impacting productivity," says Katie Simpson, Midwest Executive, U.S. Bank Institutional Client Group. "This is a creative initiative that brings visibility to a profession that's essential to our clients' success."

What's Happening:



1,000 calculators placed in a continuous line to set a world record

Event endorsed by FEI MN, ACG MN, MN Society of CPAs

Sponsors include U.S. Bank, Forvis Mazars, Savills, Redpath, Lakeside HR, Klok, All in One Accounting, Blue Team Alpha

Free admission Networking & recruiting with top CPA firms, corporations, sponsors

Join the Record-Breaking Moment:

Who: Accounting & Finance professionals, accounting students, CEOs, CFOs, industry supporters

When: 4:30–6:30 PM, September 24, 2025

Where: Center court, Target Center, Minneapolis

Why: To reframe what it means to be an accountant

The event will be adjudicated by an official from Guinness World Records . Calculators provided.

Learn more, visit

Media Inquiries & Interview Requests:

Please contact Emily Kay at [email protected]

About Scouts Talent

Scouts Talent is a Minneapolis-based talent agency that supports clients with on-demand accounting and finance talent for interim and fractional roles. Known for delivering sought-after consultants. As thought leaders in the consulting industry, they're working to reframe how the accounting profession is perceived, and they're committed to helping accounting professionals shine.

About Guinness World Records (GWR)

The global authority on record-breaking achievements since 1955, Guinness World Records is synonymous with the highest levels of standards. Guinness World Records is the independent authority on record-breaking achievements, verifying and documenting records from around the world. The organization has strict policies and guidelines for what constitutes a Guinness World Records title, ensuring accuracy and reliability.

