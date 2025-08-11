Holiday Cheer Goes Country At Great Park Live With KFROG Christmas Throwdown In Partnership With PSQ Productions

Tucker Wetmore, Mackenzie Carpenter, Dasha, and Hudson Westbrook bring boot-stomping hits and festive spirit to Orange County's premier outdoor venue on Friday, December 5.

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Two-step into the holidays with a little extra cheer this year, KFROG (KFRG-FM / KXFG-FM), an Audacy station in Riverside, in partnership with PSQ Productions, OC's leading event and venue management company, presents the KFROG Christmas Throwdown on Friday, December 5 at Great Park Live in Irvine, featuring some of country's most buzzed-about emerging stars. This festive evening is set to deliver heartfelt vocals, viral hits, and Southern California smiles from Tucker Wetmore, Mackenzie Carpenter, Dasha, and Hudson Westbrook.

Here's what makes each of these artists stand out:



Tucker Wetmore - With two RIAA Platinum-certified debut singles ("Wine Into Whiskey" and "Wind Up Missin' You"), more than 855 million streams in under a year, and a No. 1 on the Mediabase Country Airplay chart, Tucker is one of country music's brightest breakout artists. He's already graced the Grand Ole Opry stage, released an EP (Waves on a Sunset), and is opening his headlining tour before joining Thomas Rhett's 2025 BETTER IN BOOTS Tour. Recently named an ACM New Male Artist of the Year nominee, his highly anticipated debut album, What Not To, is out now.

Dasha - The self-made force behind viral modern country, Dasha self-financed her debut project and wrote over 1,000 songs, including the platinum-certified "Austin (Boots Stop Workin')". The track exploded on TikTok and streaming, landed her a deal with Warner Records, and took her from the Studio to headlining Dashville USA and main stages at Stagecoach, CMA Fest, and ACL. Her infectious authenticity snagged her performances at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and Dick Clark's New Year's Eve, plus a People's Choice Country Award win for Female Song.

Hudson Westbrook - Texas-bred and authentically country, Hudson made waves with his viral debut single "Take It Slow", followed by his debut 17-track album Texas Forever. He's toured-and sold out-performances, including support for Parker McCollum at Red Rocks. His new single "House Again" broke into Country radio's Top 20, and he's already played major festivals like ACL and made his Grand Ole Opry debut. Mackenzie Carpenter - A multi-hyphenate: platinum songwriting success, chart-worthy originals, and accolades galore. Her debut artist single "Sound Of A Heartbreak" was hailed as soulful, "Only Girl" was deemed "destined to be a wedding dance staple," and "Boots On" is dubbed "irresistibly catchy." Recognized by MusicRow, Spotify, CMT, and Nashville Briefing in their respective "Artists to Watch" lists, she's also shared stages with Miranda Lambert, Megan Moroney, and Parker McCollum.

"This show is all about celebrating the season, country-style, while also giving our community a chance to experience some of the most exciting emerging talent in country music," said Mark Entner, CEO of PSQ Productions. "It's the perfect way to come together, enjoy great music, and make holiday memories under the stars at Great Park Live in Irvine."

Get your tickets before they're gone:



Presale: Follow KFROG and Great Park Live socials for the presale code. Presale runs Thursday, August 14, 10 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. PST. General Onsale: Tickets available Friday, August 15 at 10 a.m. PST at GreatParkLive.

From chart-topping tracks to festive energy, the KFROG Christmas Throwdown is shaping up to be the country holiday highlight of the year in Orange County. Grab your boots, snatch your cowboy hat, and join us for a night of music, magic, and community cheer.

Listeners can tune in to K-FROG in Riverside on air and nationwide on the Audacy app and website . Fans can also connect with the station on social media via X , Facebook, and Instagram .

Approved Great Park Live images for download can be found here .

