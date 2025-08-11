CADEM Hosts Orange County Town Hall With Gabby Giffords Demanding Action On Gun Safety

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, founder of the national gun violence prevention organization GIFFORDS, joined California Democratic Party Chair Rusty Hicks and Congressman Dave Min for a powerful community Town Hall in Orange County.

At the event, Democratic leaders, grassroots activists, and local residents came together to demand action on gun safety and call out Republican Congresswoman Young Kim's dangerous voting record on gun safety legislation.

The town hall energized local Democrats and emphasized the urgent need to protect California's schools and neighborhoods from the devastating impacts of gun violence. Gabby Giffords delivered a powerful call to action, making it clear: the stakes are high in 2026, and we need leaders who'll protect our communities-not cater to the NRA.

"It's sad to say, but too many extreme Republicans care more about appeasing gun industry campaign donors than doing what it takes to keep communities safe from gun crime. They have sat on the sidelines and refused to act as shootings and gun crime rip communities apart," said former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords. "But Californians are standing up to say: Enough. Congresswoman Young Kim has an urgent responsibility to stand up to gun industry CEOs, close dangerous loopholes in our gun laws, and save lives."

"California Democrats are California Strong because we stand together," said Rusty Hicks, Chair of the California Democratic Party. "That means standing up to the gun lobby, standing with survivors, and standing for our communities that deserve to live free from senseless gun violence. We're proud to stand with former Congresswoman Giffords in this fight."

"Nowhere is safe from the scourge of gun violence - including Orange County. That is why I have fought to pass bills that would end gun violence and build safer communities for our kids," said Congressman Dave Min . "I'm so proud to partner with champions like Congresswoman Gabby Giffords. Together, we will work towards a future free from gun violence."

Republican Young Kim voted with the NRA-while California Democrats stand "California Strong" to protect our schools and our communities. With the 2026 election on the horizon, CADEM and allies are building grassroots momentum to hold Rep. Young Kim accountable and continue fighting for our communities that deserve better.

The California Democratic Party (CADEM ) is the nation's largest state Democratic Party representing 10 million Democrats.

SOURCE CADEM

