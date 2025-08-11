Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Novelty Toy (BMA-5417)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a small toy to illustrate the old saying of having 'a chip on your shoulder,'" said an inventor, from Topsfield, Mass., "so I invented A Chip On Your Shoulder. My design could spark fun and amusement."

The patent-pending invention provides a novelty toy for adults and children. In doing so, it offers a cute companion. As a result, it could provide amusement and entertainment. It also could make a great novelty or gag gift. The invention features a compact and novel design that is easy to use so it is ideal for adults and children. Due to the nature of the product it could be sold in many different outlets including but not limited to toy stores, novelty stores, collectable stores, retail stores, department stores, game and hobby stores, grocery stores, gift shops, souvenir stores, convenience stores, gas stations with merchandise, online, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-BMA-5417, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

