Microcloud Hologram Inc. Announces Significant Returns From Crypto Asset Strategic Investment: Cumulative Investment Returns Reach $40.45 Million

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO ), ("HOLO" or the "Company"), a technology service provider, announced that the company's investment capped at $200 million in Bitcoin and cryptocurrency-related securities derivatives, has achieved cumulative investment returns of $40.45 million to date. This achievement marks a phased breakthrough in the company's strategic layout in digital asset allocation and the integration of cutting-edge technologies, further solidifying its leading position in the intersection of holographic technology and blockchain innovation.

HOLO currently holds a cash reserve of $421 million. The company plans to put its $421 million cash reserve into derivatives and technology development in cutting-edge fields such as Bitcoin-related blockchain, quantum computing, quantum holography, and artificial intelligence AR. This time's allocated funds, not exceeding $200 million, are primarily used for investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies with market influence and growth potential, as well as related securities derivatives. The realization of these investment returns not only validates the company's precise judgment of digital asset value but also provides solid financial support for its technology research and development and business expansion.

Looking to the future, HOLO will continue to follow its established strategy, deeply integrating cryptocurrency investment returns with technology research and development, with a focus on advancing the fusion of blockchain and holographic technologies. The company plans to leverage its existing cash reserves and investment returns to accelerate the commercialization of core technologies such as quantum holographic displays and AI-enhanced reality interactions, providing global customers with more innovative holographic solutions.

About MicroCloud Hologram Inc.

MicroCloud is committed to providing leading holographic technology services to its customers worldwide. MicroCloud's holographic technology services include high-precision holographic light detection and ranging ("LiDAR") solutions, based on holographic technology, exclusive holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, breakthrough technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide reliable holographic advanced driver assistance systems ("ADAS"). MicroCloud also provides holographic digital twin technology services for customers and has built a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library. MicroCloud's holographic digital twin technology resource library captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of MicroCloud's holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. MicroCloud focuses on the development of quantum computing and quantum holography, and plans to invest over $400 million in cutting-edge technology sectors, including Bitcoin-related blockchain development, quantum computing technology development, quantum holography development, and the development of derivatives and technologies in artificial intelligence and augmented reality (AR).

