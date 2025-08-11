Digital Course Assistant Launches AI Tools Membership For Course Creators

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Black Mountain, NC, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Course creators, meet your new secret weapon., an AI-powered membership designed specifically for online course creators, is launching on- and it's here to take the stress out of course building, content creation, and marketing.









With its growing suite of plug-and-play AI assistants , Digital Course Assistant helps creators launch faster, market better, and stress less - even if they're not tech-savvy.

Built for solopreneurs and small teams, the membership makes it possible to accomplish more without hiring - helping course creators scale faster, simplify their workflow, and reduce the stress of doing it all alone.

The platform is packed with custom-built AI tools that handle everything from writing sales pages and emails to planning course modules and refining brand voice. Unlike generic AI platforms, every assistant inside DCA is trained specifically for modern course businesses - making it easy to get high-quality results in minutes, not hours.

Early subscribers can join the waitlist now to be the first to experience what's next in the digital course industry.

To learn more or join the waitlist, visit DigitalCourseAssistant.com .











About Digital Course Assistant



Founded by entrepreneur and course creation expert Julie Ball, Digital Course Assistant is an AI-powered membership designed to help online course creators simplify their workflow, speed up content creation, and scale with less stress. With a growing suite of plug-and-play AI tools, the platform empowers solopreneurs and small teams to accomplish more-without hiring or tech overwhelm. Digital Course Assistant is on a mission to make modern marketing and course building easier, smarter, and more accessible for creators at every stage.

Media Contact



Julie Ball, Founder

Available for interviews, features, and podcast appearances.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at