BHIANT Quarterly Update: North Texas Bio Innovation Gains Momentum With Workforce Development And Industry Collaboration

DALLAS, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BHIANT , the workforce development arm of BioNTX, is charting new ground in biotechnology talent development and industry collaboration, strengthening North Texas' position as a rising life sciences powerhouse.

With a clear mission to innovate health and empower communities , BHIANT has made significant strides this quarter in addressing workforce gaps, advancing early-stage career pipelines, and deepening regional partnerships between academia, industry, and healthcare systems.

Q1 2025: A Record-Setting Start

BHIANT's Q1 2025 Sector Partnership Meeting reached a major milestone with record attendance, underscoring the region's growing commitment to life sciences collaboration. The gathering brought together executives from hospital systems, biotech companies, academic institutions, and economic development entities, all united in shaping the strategic growth of North Texas' biotechnology and healthcare talent pipeline.

“BHIANT is more than a workforce program-it is the connective tissue driving regional competitiveness, workforce readiness, and equitable access to biotech careers,” said Kathleen Otto-Rosenblum, CEO of BioNTX.“North Texas is not just participating in the biotech revolution-it is leading it.”

Real Impact, Real Jobs

BHIANT's initiatives continue to generate tangible results:



605 students trained or currently in training

443 biotech jobs secured to date , with 388 additional placements projected by June 26

29 BACE credential earners , advancing skill standards for biotechnology employment 50 plus students trained via EDA funding through Collin College , with the majority pursuing advanced education or immediate employment

“Through EDA funding, the Collin College Biotechnology Program has seen strong retention rates-most students continue to higher education or directly into the workforce,” said Dr. Bridgette Kirkpatrick, Director of Workforce Programs at Collin College.

Early Workforce Pipeline: From High School to High-Impact Careers

BHIANT, in partnership with DeSoto ISD, launched a first-of-its-kind high school pharmaceutical cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) program . This innovative program creates direct career pathways into biotechnology for non-college-bound students, broadening access and diversifying the region's biotech workforce.

“We are setting the standard for what an early workforce pipeline can look like,” said Dr. Usamah Rodgers, Superintendent of DeSoto ISD.“This is equity in action-creating opportunities where few existed before.”

Strengthening North Texas' Bioeconomy

These efforts directly support North Texas' emergence as the number one Texas metro for Carnegie R1 and R2 Research Universities (Source: Dallas Regional Chamber, 2024 ) and solidify the region's reputation as a magnet for innovation, investment, and talent in the life sciences sector .

As the North Texas biotech ecosystem grows , BHIANT will continue its mission of fostering collaboration, empowering innovation, and expanding access to transformative resources-ensuring that the region's growth is both competitive and inclusive.

About BHIANT

BHIANT (Biotechnology & Healthcare Industry Alliance of North Texas) is the workforce and talent development arm of BioNTX, designed to support the biotechnology, biomanufacturing, and healthcare industries by building a skilled, inclusive workforce, increasing career awareness, and attracting investment to North Texas.

About BioNTX

BioNTX is the bioscience and healthcare innovation industry trade organization for North Texas. We connect, advocate for, and empower stakeholders across academia, healthcare, startups, and enterprise to grow a resilient, collaborative, and globally competitive innovation ecosystem.

Media Contact:

Eric Moore

Chief Communications Officer, BioNTX

972-679-6056

