Payangel Redefines Global Remittance Model With Zero-Fee Transfers, Embedded Insurance, And Market Expansion

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ACCRA, GHANA, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a global remittance industry long criticized for high fees, slow transfers, and systemic barriers, fintech challenger PayAngel is emerging as a disruptive force, offering migrant communities a transparent, zero-fee alternative to traditional money transfer systems.According to the World Bank, remittances to low- and middle-income countries reached $685 billion in 2024 - funds that play a critical role in national economies. In countries such as Ghana (6.41%), Egypt (6.11%), Nigeria (5.65%), and Kenya (3.92%), remittances represent a substantial share of GDP. But despite their importance, transferring money remains expensive and inefficient, especially to sub-Saharan Africa, where fees average 8.4% per transaction.PayAngel addresses these longstanding issues with a bold new model: real-time, full-value transfers with no hidden fees, supported by regulatory partnerships across the U.K., U.S., Canada, Australia, and Ghana, with expansion into Kenya underway.PayAngel is building trusted, secure payment corridors for migrant families who depend on every dollar sent home.Building a Trust-Based Remittance EcosystemUnlike traditional remittance providers that rely on multiple intermediaries, PayAngel's direct-transfer infrastructure offers immediate, secure transactions. Each transfer also includes embedded life insurance at no extra cost - a unique feature that underscores the platform's commitment to financial security and inclusion.The company's focus on customer pain points, rather than market share grabs, has allowed it to grow deliberately and sustainably. PayAngel has secured safeguarding accounts, developed a strong compliance framework, and aligned with mission-driven investors and development agencies to support expansion in underserved regions.Financial Inclusion Through TechnologyIn regions where large populations remain unbanked, PayAngel's mobile-first, local-currency approach lowers barriers to financial participation. In Ghana, for example, 41% of households receive remittances annually, accounting for over 9% of household income. By providing access to funds through mobile money platforms, the company ensures financial support reaches those most in need.Recent studies, including one from the Open Journal of Political Science, highlight that in Nigeria, remittances are critical for household expenses, asset accumulation, and investment - areas PayAngel actively supports through its low-cost model.Growth, Innovation, and IPO PlansLooking ahead, PayAngel aims to serve 20 million users globally and reach 250,000 African SMEs, often excluded by traditional platforms due to size or geography. With expansion plans underway, the company is investing in innovation hubs in London, Silicon Valley, Nairobi, and Lagos, and is exploring a potential IPO within five years.PayAngel's goal is to capture at least 25% of market share in key African corridors by becoming the most trusted diaspora payment platform.About PayAngelPayAngel is a fintech company revolutionizing cross-border remittances through its zero-fee, real-time transfer model. Licensed in multiple countries and committed to financial inclusion, the platform enables secure, transparent transactions for migrant communities and SMEs across Africa and beyond.

