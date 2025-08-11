New Book Offers Proven Strategies For Building A Healthy, Happy Family

- Max TeranSACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned author, pastor, and entrepreneur Max Teran announces the release of his insightful new book, How to Procreate a Healthy Family . Drawing from almost thirty years of personal experience in raising a nurturing and thriving family, Teran shares a comprehensive formula for creating the joyful, harmonious family life everyone desires.This accessible and easy-to-read guide offers readers a step-by-step approach to overcoming common obstacles in family life, empowering them to cultivate strong, loving relationships. Written in simple language, the book is designed to inspire and equip individuals and couples with the tools necessary to build a beautiful, healthy family rooted in love, respect, and mutual understanding.Born in Chapultepec Municipality of Tlalchapa Guerrero, in Mexico on Tuesday, May 29, 1962, his parents: Telesforo Terán Hernández and Mrs. Anacleta Estrada Neri. Max was the second child of his parents. His home, although poor, was very blessed. At the age of 14, he came to the United States. In 1987, he met his wife, Nathalia Olivarez Terán, and they got married on January 28, 1989, and there he began his task of procreating a healthy family. In 1992, he graduated from high school or high school. First, their daughter Blanca Esmeralda Terán was born in December 1989, then Nehemías Terán in November 1990, Jerusalem Cristal Terán in May 1993, Génesis Celeste Terán in December 1995, and Jonathan David Terán in September 1998. In 2004, working as an electrician, Max had an accident and almost lost his life. The doctors told him that he would not walk, because two tons of load pushed him against a wall of a building. But God, who is almighty because of His Grace, has already started walking and working to this day. He dedicated himself to practicing the real estate career, at the same time, he has been the Pastor of a small congregation in Dallas, Texas, since the year 2000. His journey from humble beginnings to becoming a respected pastor, father, author, and entrepreneur informs his compassionate and practical approach to family life. His wisdom and experience make How to Procreate a Healthy Family a must-read for anyone seeking to strengthen their family bonds and create a lasting legacy of love.How to Procreate a Healthy Family is now available at bookstores like Amazon, B&N, Kobo, BAM, and many more. For more information about Max Teran and his work, please visit

