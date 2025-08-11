Ray's Auto Body Expands Ogden Facility, Doubling Shop Space

Ray's Auto Body in Ogden, UT, expands its facility to double the available workspace, improving efficiency and service capabilities.

- Gary Ellis

OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ray's Auto Body, a fixture in the Ogden community for over 50 years, has announced the expansion of its facility, effectively doubling the shop's square footage. The new space will allow the business to accommodate more vehicles, streamline repair operations, and continue delivering high-quality collision repair services to customers throughout the region.

The expansion enhances the shop's ability to provide comprehensive auto body repair services, from major collision work and frame straightening to refinishing and paint services. With additional workspace, technicians can work more efficiently, reducing turnaround times while maintaining the quality and attention to detail that customers have come to expect.

The project reflects Ray's Auto Body's ongoing commitment to investing in infrastructure, technology, and skilled labor to meet the growing needs of the Ogden community. The larger facility also improves workflow, enabling the shop to handle complex repairs without compromising customer service.

A Word from the Owner/Director

“This expansion allows us to better serve our customers by increasing capacity and improving workflow for every repair project.”

– Gary Ellis, Owner, Ray's Auto Body

About Ray's Auto Body

Ray's Auto Body has been serving Ogden, Utah, since 1964. Family-owned and operated, the shop specializes in collision repair, frame straightening, dent removal, and refinishing. Using groundbreaking equipment and decades of expertise, the team restores vehicles to pre-accident condition and backs every repair with a lifetime warranty. They are located at 684 S 1900 W, Ogden, UT 84404 .

Gary Ellis

Ray's Auto Body

+1 (801) 731-3253

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.