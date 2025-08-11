NYC BASKETBALL HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2025 30th CLASS TO BE ENSHRINED FEBRUARY 24, 2026 HILTON MIDTOWN, NYC

NYC BASKETBALL HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2025 TO BE ENSHRINED FEBRUARY 24, 2026 HILTON MIDTOWN, NYC

- NYCBHOFNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Keri Watkins-Webb, Chair and Zak Ivkovic, President/CEO are proud to announce that the NYC Basketball Hall of Fame (hoopshallny ) will enshrine its 30th class at a star-studded Gala reception on February 24, 2026 in the Hilton Midtown, NYC - 1335 Avenue Of The Americas The Waterfall Plaza, New York City, NY 10019-6078.The Class of 2024, enshrined on Sept. 19, 2024 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn will also be honored at this year's Gala.Named to the Class of 2025 are:PLAYERSSue Bird – Christ The King - QueensStephon Marbury – Abraham Lincoln - BrooklynRichard“PeeWee” Kirkland – Hughes - HarlemCOACHESRon Naclerio – Cardozo - QueensMo Hicks – Rice - HarlemShelly Schneider – Brooklyn Tech - BrooklynCONTRIBUTORSChuck Stogel – Met Basketball WritersJohn Paquette – Big East ConferenceTEAMSNYU Women 2023-24 – NCAA Dlll National ChampionsNYU Women 2024-25 – NCAA Dlll National ChampionsNY Liberty 2024 – WNBA ChampionsThe February Gala will see the debut of the The 1st Howie Evans Memorial Award For Lifetime Contribution to Basketball – named to honor NYCBHOF founding board member and long-term sports editor of the Amsterdam News Howie Evans who passed this year. The 1st recipient of the Howie Evans will be fellow NYCBHOF founder and award winning sports journalist Peter Vecsey. Other surprises may be added.The NYC Basketball Hall of Fame was established in 1990 by a group of dedicated NYC basketball executives and former players. The Founders meticulously built, developed, and maintained the Hall, carefully selecting and inducting classes of distinguished individuals who significantly contributed to the development of basketball in the city, the nation, and globally.Please see the NYC Basketball Hall of Fame website hoopshallny and social media for details on the Class of 2025, including ticket and yearbook information and sponsorship opportunities.--30--

