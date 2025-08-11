Enkrypt AI Named Winner In AI Infrastructure At 2025 Accenture Ventures Tech Next Challenge, Advancing Secure AI

Enkrypt AI wins AI Infrastructure at the 2025 Accenture Ventures Tech Next Challenge.

Enkrypt AI, presenting at the 2025 Accenture Ventures Tech Next Challenge

Finalists and winners of the 2025 Accenture Ventures Tech Next Challenge gather on stage to celebrate innovation in autonomous AI.

Enkrypt AI, receives the AI Infrastructure award at the 2025 Accenture Ventures Tech Next Challenge.

Award highlights Enkrypt AI's commitment to enabling enterprises to innovate faster with secure, compliant, and scalable AI infrastructure.

- Prashanth Harshangi, Co-Founder & CTO of Enkrypt AI

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Enkrypt AI has been named the winner in the AI Infrastructure category at the 2025 Accenture Ventures Tech Next Challenge, recognizing the company's mission to help organizations adopt AI faster, safer, and at scale.

The Tech Next Challenge , themed *"Autonomous AI: The Future is Now"*, brought together some of the most innovative startups from across the globe. Enkrypt AI's winning presentation showcased its approach to enabling enterprises to deploy AI solutions with confidence, ensuring security, compliance, and performance from day one.

A huge shoutout goes to the presenting team, Divyanshu Kumar, Anubhab Sahoo, Rohith HN, Nitin Birur, and Prashanth Harshangi, for representing Enkrypt AI with clarity, conviction, and energy. Their presentation captured the company's vision and the real-world value it brings to customers.

“This recognition is not just about technology. It is about the value we bring to our customers. We are helping businesses innovate faster while keeping AI secure, compliant, and trusted so they can focus on creating real-world impact,” - Prashanth Harshangi, Co-Founder & CTO of Enkrypt AI.

Winning this award reaffirms Enkrypt AI's commitment to building the infrastructure that makes AI adoption not just possible, but practical and transformative for enterprises worldwide.

### About Enkrypt AI

Enkrypt AI is an AI security and compliance platform that safeguards enterprises against generative AI risks by automatically detecting, removing, and monitoring threats. The company's unified platform combines red teaming, security guardrails, and compliance automation to help enterprises move faster without sacrificing control. Fortune 500 companies are using Enkrypt AI to safely productionize their agents and chatbots. As adoption of generative AI accelerates, organizations face critical risks such as data leakage, jailbreaks, hallucinations, and compliance gaps. Enkrypt AI addresses these risks through end to end protection across the entire AI lifecycle.

The company has tested a wide range of language models, launched the first public AI Safety Leaderboard, and developed defenses against real world threats including prompt injection, bias, and misuse. Its solutions are gaining traction across finance, healthcare, and insurance industries, where security and compliance are non negotiable. Founded by Yale PhD experts in 2022, Enkrypt AI is backed by Boldcap, Berkeley SkyDeck, ARKA, Kubera, and other investors. Enkrypt AI is committed to making the world a safer place by promoting the responsible and secure use of AI technology, ensuring that its benefits can be harnessed for the greater good.

