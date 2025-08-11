GameBreaker Named Official Soft Shell Headgear Partner of the Super Football Conference

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GameBreaker, the pioneer and industry leader in soft shell protective headgear, is proud to announce its official partnership with the Super Football Conference (SFC) as the exclusive soft shell headgear provider.

Recognized as the largest high school football conference in the country, the SFC is ushering in a new era of visibility, safety, and opportunity for student-athletes. This partnership aligns with the launch of the SFC Network, a groundbreaking streaming platform set to broadcast in-season matchups between New Jersey's most elite high school football programs.

"GameBreaker is honored to join forces with the SFC in their mission to elevate the student-athlete experience through innovation, exposure, and safety," said Mike Juels, CEO. "As the trusted name in soft shell headgear-from the NFL to youth leagues-we are thrilled to support one of the nation's most prestigious high school football conferences as they expand their reach and impact."

With athlete health and development as the top priority, GameBreaker's protective headgear will play a vital role in enhancing player safety across the SFC tackle and flag football footprint, supporting non-contact and limited-contact environments such as practices, 7-on-7 competitions, skill camps, girls flag football, and boys tackle football.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and the future of high school football-backed by cutting-edge technology, professional-grade production, and strategic collaboration through the Accelerate Sports Ventures.

To learn more about GameBreaker, visit .

Super Football Conference: The SFC is the largest high school football conference in the country with 112 member schools from 6 NJ counties.

SFC Network: To subscribe to the SFC Network and watch live coverage of premier high school football, visit SuperFootballConferenceNetwork .

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE GameBreaker

