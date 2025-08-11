Gamebreaker Named Official Soft Shell Headgear Partner Of The Super Football Conference
GameBreaker Named Official Soft Shell Headgear Partner of the Super Football Conference
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GameBreaker, the pioneer and industry leader in soft shell protective headgear, is proud to announce its official partnership with the Super Football Conference (SFC) as the exclusive soft shell headgear provider.
Recognized as the largest high school football conference in the country, the SFC is ushering in a new era of visibility, safety, and opportunity for student-athletes. This partnership aligns with the launch of the SFC Network, a groundbreaking streaming platform set to broadcast in-season matchups between New Jersey's most elite high school football programs.
"GameBreaker is honored to join forces with the SFC in their mission to elevate the student-athlete experience through innovation, exposure, and safety," said Mike Juels, CEO. "As the trusted name in soft shell headgear-from the NFL to youth leagues-we are thrilled to support one of the nation's most prestigious high school football conferences as they expand their reach and impact."
With athlete health and development as the top priority, GameBreaker's protective headgear will play a vital role in enhancing player safety across the SFC tackle and flag football footprint, supporting non-contact and limited-contact environments such as practices, 7-on-7 competitions, skill camps, girls flag football, and boys tackle football.
The partnership reflects a shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and the future of high school football-backed by cutting-edge technology, professional-grade production, and strategic collaboration through the Accelerate Sports Ventures.
To learn more about GameBreaker, visit .
Super Football Conference: The SFC is the largest high school football conference in the country with 112 member schools from 6 NJ counties.
SFC Network: To subscribe to the SFC Network and watch live coverage of premier high school football, visit SuperFootballConferenceNetwork .
Media Contact: [email protected]
SOURCE GameBreakerWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment