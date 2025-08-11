Net Asset Value(S)
Net Asset Value
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 4 August 2025 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 38.4 pence per share.
For further information, please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17
Legal Disclaimer:
