Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rexel: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares From August 4 To August 8, 2025


2025-08-11 12:01:19
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM AUGUST 4 TO AUGUST 8, 2025

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders' Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from August 4 to August 8, 2025:

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code)
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 04/08/2025 FR0010451203 1 000 25,95 CCXE
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 04/08/2025 FR0010451203 68 25,83 TQEX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 04/08/2025 FR0010451203 30 470 26,01321 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 05/08/2025 FR0010451203 1 000 25,80 AQEU
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 05/08/2025 FR0010451203 3 239 25,5788 CCXE
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 05/08/2025 FR0010451203 3 000 25,58667 TQEX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 05/08/2025 FR0010451203 31 000 25,87742 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 06/08/2025 FR0010451203 1 000 25,60 AQEU
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 06/08/2025 FR0010451203 1 000 25,70 CCXE
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 06/08/2025 FR0010451203 1 000 25,60 TQEX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 06/08/2025 FR0010451203 29 212 25,77552 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 07/08/2025 FR0010451203 500 25,92 AQEU
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 07/08/2025 FR0010451203 2 000 25,97 CCXE
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 07/08/2025 FR0010451203 500 25,90 TQEX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 07/08/2025 FR0010451203 29 522 25,9301 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 08/08/2025 FR0010451203 143 26,34 AQEU
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 08/08/2025 FR0010451203 67 26,34 CCXE
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 08/08/2025 FR0010451203 1 000 26,34 TQEX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 08/08/2025 FR0010451203 33 921 26,20777 XPAR
TOTAL 169 642 25,94886

Attachment

