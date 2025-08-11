Rexel: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares From August 4 To August 8, 2025
|Name of the issuer
|Identity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|04/08/2025
|FR0010451203
|1 000
|25,95
|CCXE
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|04/08/2025
|FR0010451203
|68
|25,83
|TQEX
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|04/08/2025
|FR0010451203
|30 470
|26,01321
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|05/08/2025
|FR0010451203
|1 000
|25,80
|AQEU
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|05/08/2025
|FR0010451203
|3 239
|25,5788
|CCXE
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|05/08/2025
|FR0010451203
|3 000
|25,58667
|TQEX
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|05/08/2025
|FR0010451203
|31 000
|25,87742
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|06/08/2025
|FR0010451203
|1 000
|25,60
|AQEU
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|06/08/2025
|FR0010451203
|1 000
|25,70
|CCXE
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|06/08/2025
|FR0010451203
|1 000
|25,60
|TQEX
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|06/08/2025
|FR0010451203
|29 212
|25,77552
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|07/08/2025
|FR0010451203
|500
|25,92
|AQEU
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|07/08/2025
|FR0010451203
|2 000
|25,97
|CCXE
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|07/08/2025
|FR0010451203
|500
|25,90
|TQEX
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|07/08/2025
|FR0010451203
|29 522
|25,9301
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|08/08/2025
|FR0010451203
|143
|26,34
|AQEU
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|08/08/2025
|FR0010451203
|67
|26,34
|CCXE
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|08/08/2025
|FR0010451203
|1 000
|26,34
|TQEX
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|08/08/2025
|FR0010451203
|33 921
|26,20777
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|169 642
|25,94886
