Thrivecart Earns Spot On Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest-Growing Companies For Second Year In A Row

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, the industry-leading no code platform for high-performance digital sales and checkout optimization, today announced its inclusion in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list. This back-to-back recognition of America's fastest-growing private companies highlights ThriveCart's sustained high-velocity growth, fueled by a relentless pace of innovation and its deep commitment to customer success.

Making the Inc. 5000 list is a celebrated milestone, but securing a position for a second consecutive year places ThriveCart in an even more distinguished group of companies that have demonstrated remarkable and consistent long-term growth. This achievement directly reflects the company's recent strategic initiatives, including the landmark launch and expansion of its ThriveCart Pro+ tier.

ThriveCart's platform now empowers over 65,000 creators, coaches, and online businesses worldwide, currently processing over $2 billion a year in sales. The company's growth trajectory has accelerated, driven by powerful feature releases designed in direct response to the needs of its most successful users.

“Making the Inc. 5000 list two years running is incredible, but it's not the goal - it's a byproduct of our obsession,” said Ismael Wrixen, CEO of ThriveCart. “We're driven by our customers, and deliver products that give them an unfair advantage to succeed. This recognition belongs to our entire team and the amazing community of entrepreneurs who trust us to power their businesses. We're all in, and we're just getting started.”

Providing insight on the company's market momentum, ThriveCart Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Thomas Smale said:

“ThriveCart's consecutive Inc. 5000 rankings prove we've been cracking the code on sustainable growth in a rapid period of AI growth and adoption. What specifically excites us is how we're now weaving AI into our platform - not as a gimmick, but to deliver tangible ROI through smarter analytics, conversion tools and beyond. This creates a powerful flywheel that not only serves customers better but also solidifies ThriveCart's position as the intelligent leader in the sales platform space.”

As ThriveCart celebrates this milestone, the company is doubling down on its mission to provide the most powerful and reliable sales platform on the market. The back-to-back Inc. 5000 honors serve as a catalyst for future innovation, reaffirming ThriveCart's position as the essential partner for businesses looking to scale.

About the Inc. 5000 The Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent - not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies - as of December 31, 2024. The full Inc. 5000 list can be found at Inc.com.

About ThriveCart ThriveCart is the leading no code sales platform for digital course creators, coaches, entrepreneurs, and online businesses looking to boost revenue, drive conversions, and scale audiences. ThriveCart powers over 65,000 businesses that have generated over $6 billion in lifetime sales. The platform provides all the tools businesses need to create high-converting checkout experiences, manage powerful affiliate campaigns, and deliver seamless student experiences with its built-in learning management system, Learn+.

