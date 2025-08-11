DR. IAN WHITE SELECTED AS THE TOP EXPERT OF THE YEAR IN REGENERATIVE MEDICINE BY IAOTP

Dr. Ian White will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Ian White was recently selected as the Top Expert of the Year in Regenerative Medicine 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements./award-galaWith more than two decades of experience in regenerative medicine and stem cell biology, Dr. White has certainly proven himself as an expert in his field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, he currently serves as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer at Neobiosis, a biotechnology company focused on the development and manufacturing of innovative perinatal products for research and clinical trials. Neobiosis, owned and operated by physicians and scientists, aims to redefine regenerative medicine through cutting-edge science and meaningful collaborations, with a focus on perinatal birth tissues including cells, extracellular vesicles (EVs), and matrix. Ian's leadership continues to help shape the future of the field, as Neobiosis positions itself at the forefront of perinatal product research and application.Dr. White's current and previous roles include leadership positions in both academia and industry. Before founding Neobiosis, he served as a senior research scientist at the Interdisciplinary Stem Cell Institute at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.Prior to that, he completed post-doctoral research in the embryonic stem cell laboratory of Dr. Stephen Dalton, whose pioneering work contributed to the foundation of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology. He earned his Ph.D. at the Ansary Stem Cell Institute at Cornell University under Dr. Shahin Rafii, where he developed a method for expanding autologous hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) in vitro for cancer patients undergoing bone marrow ablation technology that has since been commercialized by Cornell and Angiocrine, LLC. Earlier in his career, Dr. White worked under the mentorship of renowned immunologist Dr. Laurie Glimcher at Harvard University, studying HSCs and immune cell biology. He began his U.S. research journey at Dartmouth College, focusing on the genetics of gamete biology.His areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, hematopoietic, mesenchymal, and induced pluripotent stem cells; regenerative cardiology; immune cell biology; tissue culture; genetics; immunology; biochemistry; and translational product development. Dr. White has authored and co-authored numerous peer-reviewed publications and book chapters in these fields. His work on cardiac regeneration with Dr. Joshua Hare was featured on the cover of Circulation Research in 2015 and earned him the American Heart Association's "Best Manuscript" Award in 2016 for highlighting the role of peripheral nerves in heart tissue repair.Before embarking on his professional career, Dr. White completed his B.S. in Biological Sciences at Liverpool John Moores University and his M.S. in Parasitology and Vector Biology at the prestigious Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine. He later went on to receive his Ph.D. from the Ansary Stem Cell Institute, Division of Regenerative Medicine at Cornell University.Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. White has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year, he will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala this December at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in recognition of his selection as Top Expert of the Year in Regenerative Medicine. He was also featured on the cover of Top Doctor Magazine in January 2023, highlighting his groundbreaking work and leadership in regenerative medicine. Under his direction, Neobiosis was named one of the Top 50 Second-Stage Companies to Watch in Florida, reflecting its rapid growth, innovation, and impact within the biotech industry.In addition to his successful career, Dr. White is an active contributor to the broader scientific and medical communities. He regularly lectures at academic institutions, participates in clinical collaborations, and supports the advancement of ethical, science-based regenerative medicine. He serves as Chief Scientific Officer for Ways2well (), serves as the Vice President and Member of the Board of Directors for The American College of Regenerative Medicine (ACRM) ( ), serves on the Board of Scientific Advisors for the Alliance for Longevity Initiatives (A4LI) ( ), serves on the Space Advisory Board for the Healthspan Action Coalition ( healthspanaction), and serves on the Longevity and Regenerative Medicine Act (LARTA) Ethics Committee. 