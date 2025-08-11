Data Supports Consumer Satisfaction Of Vacation Ownership Clubs

Families are choosing vacation ownership to memories.

- Travis Bary, Co-President of Capital VacationsMYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With more families prioritizing quality time and meaningful travel experiences, vacation ownership continues to deliver exceptional value, flexibility, and lasting memories – and those benefits are more than just promises-data back them.According to the 2024 United States Owners Report from the American Resort Development Association (ARDA):.Over 90% of timeshare owners rated their overall ownership experience as Good, Very Good, or Excellent..80% of owners considered their most recent vacation an exceptional experience..72% of owners would recommend vacation ownership in general..78% would recommend their home resort or vacation club, demonstrating the strength of owner loyalty and overall satisfaction with the product.“These results reinforce what our members already know-vacation ownership offers more than a place to stay,” said Travis Bary, Co-President of Capital Vacations.“It creates space for real connection, comfort, and joy through well-planned, high-quality vacations.”With spacious multi-bedroom suites, full kitchens, and a wide array of resort amenities, vacation ownership clubs offer properties that are designed to meet the needs of modern travelers. Families can enjoy the comforts of home while exploring top destinations-from beachfront resorts to mountain retreats.Flexible points-based memberships allow owners to travel on their terms–offering a completely different experience than hotels and with the freedom to choose different destinations, travel dates, and accommodations year after year. Whether planning a spontaneous getaway or a multi-generational family trip, vacation ownership clubs make it easy to personalize the perfect vacation.“Today's vacationers want reliability, comfort, and flexibility-and that's exactly what we deliver,” Bary added.“We're proud to help thousands of families create exceptional vacation experiences, again and again.” With owner satisfaction and travel demand at all-time highs, Capital Vacations remains committed to offering trusted ownership opportunities and unforgettable travel experiences for years to come.###About Capital VacationsCapital Vacations is reimagining the travel experience by connecting Independent Resorts with travelers through our technology platform and vacation products. We partner with over 200 Independent Resorts across the U.S. and Caribbean, deploying strategic value-add tools that allow Independent Resorts to increase revenues across multiple channels. In addition, we service over 1,000,000 travelers a year with a hyper-focus on the owner and guest experience and the creation of long-term relationships. Visit CapitalVacations. Travel. Gather. Smile. Repeat.

