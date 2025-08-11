MAIN EVENT CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING IN NORMAN

Be one of the first 200 guests on Aug. 18 and score free laser tag for a year

NORMAN, OK, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Main Event , the ultimate destination for family fun and entertainment, will open its first Norman location on Monday, August 18, with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:45 a.m. to celebrate the grand opening. Doors will open at noon, and the first 200 guests in line will score free laser tag for a year.Located at 1929 Mt. Williams Way, the nearly 49,000-square-foot premier entertainment and restaurant destination offers a state-of-the-art game hall with timeless classics like Pac-Man and NBA Jam, plus modern hits like Jurassic Park. It's the perfect spot for friends, families, and events of all sizes to enjoy great food, interactive games, and endless fun.Main Event Norman brings nonstop entertainment with activities including laser tag, bowling, gel blasters, arcade games, and more. Guests can also enjoy a full-service restaurant and bar, which serves an array of dishes, including their Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich, Funnel Cake Fries, and drinks like the Cotton Candy Shirley Temple and Margarita Flight. The new venue invites friends and families to enjoy interactive games, friendly competition, and great food and drinks in one high-energy space.Guests can also take advantage of exciting offers, including:Monday Night Madness: Monday is the new Friday! All you can play activities or games are just $12.99 per person after 4 p.m. every Monday. Why wind down when you can wind up?Kids Eat Free: Take back Tuesdays! Every Tuesday, kids under 12 eat free when you purchase a menu item for $11.99 or more, all day long. Enjoy great games and free food in one fun-filled night.Food + Fun Combo: Pick from favorites like a classic double cheeseburger, crispy chicken sandwich, hand-breaded chicken tenders, one-topping flatbread pizza, boneless wings & fries, or a chopped Caesar or house salad with grilled chicken, then pair it with game play for the ultimate combo deal."We're excited to officially open Main Event in Norman,” said General Manager Michael Frisby.“Our team is ready to offer the community a premier spot for fun, whether it's bowling, laser tag, arcade games, or enjoying a great meal with family and friends, there's something here for everyone.”In addition to endless entertainment, Main Event makes birthday parties a breeze. Every party includes a dedicated host to keep things running smoothly, plus customizable packages with activities for all ages, available seven days a week.Main Event Norman will also feature fully equipped private meeting spaces with state-of-the-art A/V technology, full-service catering, free Wi-Fi, and everything needed to host social gatherings or corporate events of any size. For larger occasions, full venue rentals are also available.Main Event Norman hours of operation will be Monday from 11 a.m.–1 a.m., Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m.–Midnight, Friday from 11 a.m. - 2 a.m., Saturday from 9 a.m.–2 a.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m.– Midnight. For more information or to book an event, visit mainevent .About Main Event EntertainmentFounded in 1998 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Main Event Entertainment, Inc. operates 62 centers in 22 states across the country. Offerings include state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of games, virtual reality and an in-center restaurant Family Kitchen, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. Main Event is owned and operated by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., which offers premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests now through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. Dave & Buster's has 176 stores in 43 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat, Drink, Play and Watch," all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. For more information about each brand, visit daveandbusters and mainevent.

