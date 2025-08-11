No Backboard Basketball League Partners With Canyon Athletic Association To Launch Multi-Year NIL Case Study In Arizona

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The No Backboard Basketball League, an innovative basketball platform, announced a strategic partnership with the Canyon Athletic Association of Arizona.

- MARK TEE ARMSTRONGPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The No Backboard Basketball League (NBBL), an innovative basketball platform redefining the game without the backboard, today announced a strategic partnership with the Canyon Athletic Association (CAA) of Arizona. This alliance will serve as the launchpad for a multi-year case study designed to measure the impact of NBBL's unique training, competition, and content creation model on high school athlete development, NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) branding, and college placement.Under this partnership, the NBBL will work directly with CAA basketball athletes to:*Conduct a controlled multi-year NIL case study tracking athlete performance, skill progression, and brand value growth.*Integrate the NBBL training and game format - featuring its no-backboard“UHoop” - into weekly training sessions and monthly events.*Create co-branded NBBL NIL events with agreed revenue sharing, generating new income streams for athletes, schools, and the CAA.*Develop original media content, including training sessions, scrimmages, and special events, paired with athlete NIL opportunities.“This is a first-of-its-kind opportunity to blend elite player development with No Backboard Basketball inside the emerging high school sports NIL marketplace,” said Mark Tee Armstrong, Founder of the No Backboard Basketball League.“The CAA is giving us both a proving ground and a partner that understands how to innovate for the benefit of athletes and their futures.”CAA athletes and their families participating in the program will have access to NIL education and support, elite basketball training in an exclusive no-backboard environment, professional-grade content creation, and direct revenue participation from NIL sponsorships and affiliate royalties. These initiatives also advance the NBBL's broader mission to build a national network of No Backboard Basketball Training Gyms and leagues that provide NIL opportunities to every American youth with a ball and a UHoop.“This partnership allows us to offer something truly different to our athletes,” said CAA Executive Director Randy Baum.“The NBBL brings a new layer of skill development, exposure, and NIL education that directly benefits our student-athletes, our basketball programs, and the CAA in both the short and long term.”The case study will launch with the 2025–26 CAA basketball season and will be documented to measure both athletic and economic impact, providing a blueprint for future adoption of the NBBL format in other regions.About the No Backboard Basketball LeagueThe No Backboard Basketball League (NBBL) is a new sport format built around its unique“UHoop” - a basketball rim without a backboard - and over 15 gameplay innovations designed to accelerate skill development, increase game pace, and create unique entertainment experiences. Known as the“Futsal of basketball,” the NBBL plans to integrate blockchain, AI, and NIL monetization into a vertically integrated sports ecosystem for athletes, fans, and community operators.About the Canyon Athletic AssociationThe Canyon Athletic Association (CAA) is a nonprofit interscholastic organization dedicated to building communities through sports across Arizona. By removing barriers to entry, the CAA provides accessible, inclusive athletic opportunities that empower young people to develop their talents, build character, and experience the many benefits of competition.Through its“Champions of Character” program, the CAA instills five core values-Integrity, Respect, Responsibility, Sportsmanship, and Servant Leadership-that extend far beyond the playing field. Partnering with schools, coaches, athletic directors, and community organizations, the CAA fosters teamwork, perseverance, and personal growth, creating strong bonds and a positive, inclusive culture in every member school.From local league play to statewide tournaments, and with the support of partners like Wilson Sporting Goods, the CAA continues to inspire excellence in student-athletes while elevating the interscholastic sports experience for families and fans statewide.

