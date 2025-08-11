Female Entrepreneur Summit 2025: Empowering Women In Business In Northeast Ohio And Beyond

Renée DeLuca Dolan: FES Founder and President, Contempo Design + Communications

Rachael Sampson, Head of Community Banking for KeyBank's Consumer Bank and Director of Key4Women

Julia Pimsleur - Author of the best-selling Million Dollar Women and Go Big Now / Business & Wealth Coach

Presented by Contempo Design + Communications & KeyBank, Key4Women

- Rachael Sampson, Director of Key4WomenCLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Contempo Design + Communications, in collaboration with KeyBank's Key4Women initiative, is thrilled to announce the upcoming Female Entrepreneur Summit , taking place on October 22, 2025, at the picturesque BELLAVIE venue in Mayfield Heights. This all-day event is dedicated to celebrating female entrepreneurs and women in business throughout Northeast Ohio and beyond.The Female Entrepreneur Summit promises a dynamic lineup of programming designed to educate, inspire, and empower women in their entrepreneurial journeys. Attendees can look forward to keynote speeches from prominent women leaders, interactive workshops, and panel discussions that cover a wide range of topics related to business growth, innovation, and leadership.In addition to the enriching educational sessions, the summit will provide invaluable networking opportunities. Participants will have the chance to connect with like-minded women, forge new partnerships, and share experiences in a supportive environment."We believe in the power of women to drive change in the business world," said Renée DeLuca Dolan, FES Founder & President of Contempo Design + Communications. "This summit is a celebration of their achievements and a platform for growth, collaboration, and empowerment."Join us for a day filled with inspiration, connection, and learning. Together, we can foster a community that uplifts and supports women entrepreneurs. Early Tickets on sale now, $50 discount, and tables of 8, $1,000 (best cost savings, this comes with a sponsor showcase table as well).About Contempo Design + Communications:Founded in 1996, Contempo Design + Communications is a leading creative services firm specializing in comprehensive branding solutions and implementation of innovative marketing strategies. With a commitment to excellence, we offer a diverse range of services including branding, marketing collateral, digital advertising, and environmental graphic design. Our team of experts collaborates closely with clients to deliver tailored solutions that elevate their brand presence and engage their target audience. At Contempo, we believe in the power of design to transform ideas into impactful experiences. For more information, visitAbout Key4Women:Key4Women started in 2005 as a campaign to lend $1 billion to qualified women-owned businesses within three years. The program achieved that in two years and has now generated more than $12 billion in loans to women-owned businesses. Membership in Key4Women is free. In addition to helping women business leaders and owners tap into capital to build and grow their businesses, Key4Women members gain valuable access to a team of local Certified Key4Women Advisors who advocate, connect and empower women on their journey to financial wellness. For more information, visit key/key4women.

