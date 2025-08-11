Flexpath Strategies LLC Surpasses $100 Billion In Assets Under Management

Milestone underscores flexPATH's leadership in customizable retirement solutions

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- flexPATH StrategiesTM ("flexPATH") announced that it has surpassed $100 billion in assets under management (AUM). flexPATH provides target-date and individually managed solutions, the goal of which is to enhance participant retirement outcomes.

Founded in 2014, flexPATH Strategies, headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California, specializes in target-date funds, fiduciary services, glidepath asset allocation design, and both index and active strategies delivered through collective investment trusts (CITs).

flexPATH also offers three glidepaths (conservative, moderate, and aggressive) and target-date funds (TDFs) that allow participants to select their individual risk tolerance. This structure is designed to offer flexibility while maintaining daily valuation and portability across recordkeepers.

Nick Della Vedova, President, commented, "We are pleased to have reached the $100 billion milestone! With deep focus on expanded distribution and a $20+ billion gross new deposit run rate, we have the potential to reach the next $100 billion at an even faster pace!"

flexPATH continues to experience accelerated growth, driven by demand for flexible, high-quality, low-cost CIT solutions. The firm's distribution and relationships with thousands of advisors and high-quality recordkeepers have positioned it as one of the fastest-growing distributors of target-date funds and individually managed CITs in the industry.

