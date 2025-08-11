Inventhelp Inventor Develops Affordable Guide For Wig Making (BKC-801)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an affordable way for anyone to express their creativity and style by making their own customized wigs," said an inventor, from Riverview, Fla., "so I invented the WIG & WEAVES MANNEQUIN TEMPLATE. My design may provide individuals with the opportunity to learn a new skill and engage in a creative process to empower them to take control of their wig-making journey."

The invention provides an effective accessory and guide for wig making. In doing so, it allows users to design and customize wigs to their preferences. It also offers an affordable alternative to purchasing an expensive wig. As a result, it ensures wig making or weave placement is accessible to a wider audience. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for anyone who desires to create their own wigs, especially those with a lower budget, individuals experiencing hair loss, cosmetologists, cosplay enthusiasts, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-BKC-801, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED