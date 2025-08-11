MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Columbus Marketing Experts Leads the Charge in AI Search Visibility

Columbus, Ohio , Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbus Marketing Experts , a rising digital marketing firm, today announced the launch of a proprietary AI Search Visibility Program designed to help small and mid-sized businesses secure top placement in AI-driven search results. This new initiative positions the company at the forefront of a growing digital shift, as consumers increasingly turn to generative AI instead of traditional search engines.









Columbus Marketing Experts Wins Clients With AI Search Growth and Marketing Strategies

We are witnessing a time where the first businesses found through AI search face little to no competition for months and possibly even years, depending on their niche. Columbus Marketing Experts recognizes the urgency of this opportunity. This is a genuine FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) scenario. Businesses that do not actively pursue being catalogued by AI will be invisible to prospects searching for their products or services through AI-driven platforms. We already see people fully shifting from using search engines to AI Search for all things.

"The integration of AI into search engines is not just a trend; it's a transformative shift in how consumers find and interact with businesses," said Neil Colvin, CEO of Columbus Marketing Experts. "Our mission is to position our clients at the forefront of this change, ensuring they are not only visible but also leading in their respective industries."

As businesses navigate the complexities of AI-driven search, Columbus Marketing Experts stands ready to guide them through this transformative era. With a strategic approach tailored to each client's unique needs, the company is dedicated to delivering results that not only meet but exceed expectations.

For businesses looking to secure their place in the future of search, Columbus Marketing Experts offers a pathway to unparalleled visibility and success. By embracing the power of AI, they are not just adapting to change; they are leading it. It's how they've reached so many small businesses in such a short time, garnered stellar reviews and an award within their first 6 months of being in business.





Our First Marketing Client Beat Out Billion Dollar Competitors On Google Maps!

About Columbus Marketing Experts

Columbus Marketing Experts is a collection of industry leaders that pools our skills to offer top tier marketing services.



