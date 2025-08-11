Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
RUBIS: Information Relating To The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares As Of 31/07/2025


2025-08-11 11:46:09
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, 11 August 2025, 5:45 pm

INFORMATION ON TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND NUMBER OF SHARES PURSUANT TO ARTICLE L.233-8 II OF THE FRENCH COMMERCIAL CODE AND ARTICLE 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATION OF THE FRENCH FINANCIAL MARKETS AUTHORITY

Date Class of shares Number of shares Number of theoretical voting rights Number of exercisable voting rights
(excluding shares bought back by the Company (deprived of voting rights) and shares deprived of voting rights in accordance with art. L. 233-14 of the French Commercial Code)
31 July 2025 Ordinary shares
(par value of €1,25) 		103,361,773 103,361,773 103,103,077



Contact

RUBIS – Legal department

Tel. : +33 (0)1 44 17 95 95

Attachment

