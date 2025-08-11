Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Product For Ice Fishermen (BKC-534)


PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory to warm an ice fishing auger and prevent the battery from being depleted during the fishing trip," said an inventor, from Hallowell, Maine, "so I invented the THERMAL ICE FISHING COVER. My design also offers convenient storage for various tackle items, tools, and other belongings."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to warm the battery of an ice fishing auger. In doing so, it prevents the battery from draining prematurely. It also offers storage for various fishing supplies. As a result, it increases convenience. The invention features a compact and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for ice fishing enthusiasts.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-BKC-534, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

