Michael Baker International Welcomes Jennifer Wood, P.E., As Regional Practice Lead For Bridge And Transportation In The Western Region

Ms. Wood to drive strategic growth and client engagement across 24 offices in 10 states

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International , a global leader in engineering, consulting and technology services, today announced that the firm has welcomed Jennifer Wood, P.E., as Regional Practice Lead for Bridge and Transportation in the Western Region. In this role, Ms. Wood will drive the firm's strategic growth and client engagement in the Western Region, which includes 24 offices across 10 states: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Utah and Washington. She will achieve this by collaborating across the company's geographies and practices to engage clients and contractors as One Michael Baker through the full lifecycle of transportation projects. Additionally, she will lead business development for bridge and transportation projects by identifying and capturing new opportunities, winning major pursuits and ensuring that the firm delivers operational excellence and quality.

"For more than 85 years, Michael Baker has helped to shape America's transportation networks by partnering with our clients to realize safety and mobility improvements within the communities we serve," said Tony Hunley, National Practice Lead – Bridge Services at Michael Baker International. "Jennifer is highly regarded in our industry and will strengthen our commitment to excellence throughout Michael Baker's Western Region as Regional Practice Lead for Bridge and Transportation. She has deep experience leading major infrastructure pursuits, and her ability to craft and execute complex win strategies-through creative pre-positioning, strategic partnerships and strong client engagement-makes her a powerful force in driving growth across the Western Region. Jennifer understands how to align business development with operations to win work in highly competitive markets."

Ms. Wood joins Michael Baker with 28 years of experience in the transportation industry, including all phases of traditional and alternative project delivery, from planning through final design and construction. She most recently worked at Parsons, where she led Capture for Major Projects across the western U.S. Previously, she was the Business Development Director for Parsons' Mountain/Desert Region. Earlier in her career as a member of AECOM, Ms. Wood was Colorado Bridge and Structures Manager, where she stood up and led the combined AECOM Bridge and Structures team after its integration with URS. At David Evans and Associates, she led business development and project management for major projects that spanned Colorado, Washington and Idaho.

Ms. Wood earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Colorado. She is actively engaged in the industry with Move Colorado, Women's Transportation Seminar (WTS) Colorado and the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) Colorado.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering, consulting and technology services spanning three distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Integrated Design and Advisory (IDA) and GovTech. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For 85 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The company has more than 5,100 employees across more than 90 office locations. Michael Baker's Wolf Pack is committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while evolving its business to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm.

To learn more, visit .

Contact: Julia Covelli

[email protected]

(866) 293-4609

SOURCE Michael Baker International

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED