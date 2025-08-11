Roth Staffing Named As One Of The Best Places To Work In Los Angeles
To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:
-
Have at least 15 full- or part-time permanent employees working in Los Angeles County;
Have a physical operation in Los Angeles County;
Are a publicly or privately held organization;
Are a for-profit, not-for-profit, or a government organization;
Have been in business for at least one year
Companies from across the county entered the employer assessment process to determine the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles. The first part, which evaluated each nominated company's benefits, policies, practices, and demographics was worth approximately 20% of the total evaluation. The second part, an anonymous employee survey designed to measure the employee experience, was worth approximately 80% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings.
Workforce Research Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Los Angeles, analyzed the data and determined the final rankings.
The actual rankings were revealed at a special dinner event on August 7, 2025, and published in the August 11, 2025, issue of the Los Angeles Business Journal. To see the rankings, visit labusinessjournal/events/bptw2024.
For more information on the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles program, visit bestplacestoworklosangeles.
About Roth Staffing Companies
Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 locations across 20 states and the District of Columbia. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions, Ledgent Finance & Accounting , Ledgent Technology , Adams and Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.
SOURCE Roth Staffing Companies
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment