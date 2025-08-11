Inventhelp Inventors Develop Secure Outdoor Package Container (BKC-800)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a better way to keep delivered packages safe outside your home until you can retrieve them," said one of two inventors, from Bethlehem, N.H., "so we invented the KEEP IT SAFE. Our design helps prevent delivered items from being stolen, and it helps protect them against rain and other weather."

The invention provides an outdoor storage product to protect packages from theft. It also ensures packages are protected against inclement weather. As a result, it increases security, and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-BKC-800, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED